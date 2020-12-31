Seven-time Formula One world title winner Lewis Hamilton was awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s New Year Honors List, which was revealed Wednesday.

Hamilton won his seventh F1 driver’s championship title this year, equaling Michael Schumacher’s record. The 35-year-old also became a leading voice on the issue of racism and is a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The British racing driver is the fourth F1 driver to receive a knighthood after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart.

Hamilton has also been a global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger since 2018.

“Lewis is not only a superstar record-breaking professional athlete, but he’s also a great creative artist in his own right in fashion and music and a true authentic and deeply caring humanitarian with aspirations to change the way people think and behave. He is a leader in promoting Black Lives Matters on a global stage as well as being an environmentalist protecting the earth. A true one-of-a-kind human being,” said Tommy Hilfiger Thursday.

The fall 2020 Tommy x Lewis capsule was the fifth collaborative collection with Hamilton. Last February, Hilfiger recruited the musician H.E.R. to work with Hamilton on a capsule called Tommy x Lewis x H.E.R. for spring 2020.

The Tommy X Lewis fall 2020 collection incorporated 100 percent recycled denim, organic cotton and postconsumer recycled materials into almost 80 percent of the styles. It also featured gender-neutral pieces. Hilfiger’s deal with Hamilton will wrap up after the fall 2020 season.

When he began his journey with Hilfiger in 2018, Tommy Hilfiger, a Formula 1 fan himself, said he was drawn to Hamilton’s boldness both on and off the track.

“I love Lewis’ style. He brings an effortless confidence to his look, which is in line with our brand spirit and speaks to a new generation of Tommy fans. He is a true icon of his generation, admired by fans globally and we’ve tapped into that spirit through this partnership,” Hilfiger told WWD in 2018.

By pursuing his fashion ambitions with Hilfiger, Hamilton revealed he was able to discover an outlet that allows more of his personality to shine through, as well as a healthy antidote to the competitive, high-octane racing environment.

“When I’m racing I have my helmet on and it’s very difficult for people to see the vulnerable side of me. You have to have your walls up and be rock solid hard otherwise, people will tear you down. Here, I can be more open,” said Hamilton in 2018.

Hamilton, whose 2020 campaign on the track hit a road bump after he tested positive for COVID-19, finished third in Abu Dhabi, and he admitted he was struggling with the after-effects of the virus. Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the season.

Veteran footballers Jimmy Greaves and Ron Flowers were also made MBE’s (Member of the Order of the British Empire). There is as damehood for actress Sheila Hancock, a star on British TV screens, as well as for makeup entrepreneur Pat McGrath.