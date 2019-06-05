STEP ON THE GAS: Lewis Hamilton is further honing his design chops.

Eyewear brand Police, owned by Veneto-based manufacturer De Rigo, is gearing up to debut a capsule collection of glasses developed in partnership with the Formula 1 five-time World Champion.

A preview of the collection will be presented during the July edition of the British Grand Prix, held at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire. The full lineup will then make its debut in September.

The announcement follows a sponsorship agreement the brand has inked with Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport racing team.

“The collaboration with Lewis, who will become a brand ambassador and also designer to a [capsule] collection, represents for Police a unique opportunity to link, once again, with the sports world. We’re proud to do it with one of the strongest racing teams of one of the most followed sports in the world,” said Massimo De Rigo, executive vice president of the group.

As part of the deal, the drivers and the team will be provided with Police sunglasses and the brand’s logo will appear on the drivers’ helmets, as well as on the team’s box.

“It’s a pleasure to collaborate with a brand synonymous with high quality and attention to details, both fundamental features in our sport, as well,” said Toto Wolff, team principal and chief executive officer of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team. “This partnership is a proof of lifestyle brands’ growing interest toward our team and the attractiveness that Formula 1 represents as a marketing platform,” Wolff added.

In 2018, De Rigo posted revenues of 427.3 million euros, down from 429.5 million euros the previous year. The company serves as licensing partner for a number of international fashion brands including Chopard, Blumarine, Carolina Herrera, Trussardi, Furla, Mulberry and Converse, among others. In addition, the eyewear manufacturer counts Police, Lozza and Sting brands within its portfolio.