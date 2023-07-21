London Fashion Week Packs Big, Small Names Into Spring 2024 Lineup

LONDON — Burberry, JW Anderson and Chopova Lowena are returning to London Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 15 to 19 with a host of physical and digital shows.

The spring 2024 showcase opens on Friday with brands including Phoebe English, Di Petsa, Huishan Zhang, Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena and Stefan Cooke, who was absent from last season’s schedule.

JW Anderson, Roksanda, Molly Goddard, 16Arlington, S.S. Daley, Richard Quinn and Labrum London, the latest recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, will show on Saturday.

Halpern and Knwls are also returning to the lineup after a hiatus. They’ll show on Sunday afternoon, followed by Simone Rocha and Erdem.

Norwegian fashion brand Holzweiler is swapping Copenhagen Fashion Week for London, and will also show on Sunday.

Supriya Lele and Ashish will also make a return to the schedule on the Monday after taking a break for the past few seasons. Emilia Wickstead and Dilara Findikoglu will also show on that same day.

Halpern RTW spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

It will be another big season for Daniel Lee, chief creative officer at Burberry, as his fall 2023 designs will begin hitting the shop floors in August.

The British designer will present his second runway show for Burberry on Monday afternoon.

Christopher Kane, a regular at London Fashion Week, is not on the schedule this season.

As reported, the board of Christopher Kane Ltd. last month resolved to file a notice of intention to appoint FTS Recovery as administrators to hammer out a rescue plan.

Some 10 labels will be showing their designs at the BFC Newgen Show Space at The Old Selfridges Hotel with support from the retailer.

In addition, London Fashion Week will be celebrating 30 years of its BFC Newgen initiative at the Design Museum with “Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion.”

The exhibition will run from Sept. 15 to Feb. 11, 2024, sponsored by Alexander McQueen.

The work of British designers such as Kane, Christopher Raeburn, Kim Jones, Mary Katrantzou, Saul Nash, Grace Wales Bonner, Bianca Saunders will be showcased in the exhibition which features more than 100 objects

It will be guest curated by the BFC ambassador for emerging talent Sarah Mower along with the Design Museum’s senior curator Rebecca Lewin.