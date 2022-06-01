×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

California Calling: Jenni Kayne on Path to IPO With New Home, Beauty, Hospitality Projects

Men's

What’s Selling in Men’s? Zegna, Rick Owens, Johnnie-O and More

Accessories

Tiffany’s New Paris Pop-up Has Something Old ⁠— and Something Blue

Capri Holdings Pledges $10 Million to New Versace Foundation Supporting LGBTQ Community

The newly created foundation marks a further step in Donatella Versace’s long-lasting support of the LGBTQ community.

Versace
Donatella Versace as Stonewall Ambassador Courtesy of Versace

PRIDE ACTION: For Pride Month, Capri Holdings has established The Versace Foundation, which is aimed at fostering, promoting and supporting programs, projects and activities designed to generate awareness and support for the LGBTQ community.

Versace’s parent company has also pledged $10 million to sustain the newly created foundation’s activities. Although specific projects have not been disclosed yet, the foundation is set to engage with philanthropic organizations and community groups to support the preservation of LGBTQ history and culture, in addition to promoting the advancement of equality, wellness and safety for the LGBTQ community.

“We all have a right to be accepted, to be loved and to be our most authentic selves. The Versace Foundation enables us to further our pursuit of LGBTQIA+ equity, wellness and safety, as well as to continue to be an ally for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Capri Holdings’ chairman and chief executive officer John D. Idol.

The Italian fashion house’s chief creative officer Donatella Versace said she was proud that “Versace has always been known for its inclusivity” and echoed the excitement “for the support and assistance the Versace Foundation will bring to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The foundation marks a decisive, further step for the designer, who has long voiced her support for LGBTQ equality. For previous iterations of the Pride Month, Versace has launched dedicated capsule collections with sales benefiting charities that are active in shaping a more inclusive, equal world. For instance, in 2020 the Versace X Pride collection benefited Pride Live in the U.S. and Arcigay in Europe.

A year before, the Pride Live organization also appointed the designer as Stonewall ambassador. At the time, Versace made an appearance alongside Lady Gaga in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the uprising at the Stonewall Inn, which paved the way for gay rights.

In particular, the collaboration between Versace and Lady Gaga dates back to 2011, when the singer decided to wear Versace vintage dresses for “The Edge of Glory” music video and for the “Born This Way” tour. Last year, in conjunction with Pride Month, Versace paid tribute to that moment and the messages in Lady Gaga’s songs by auctioning a replica of the leather jacket she designed for the tour to support the artist’s Born This Way Foundation. In addition, Versace created a limited-edition T-shirt and beret, emblazoned with the brand’s logo in Pride rainbow colors.

On the Italian front, Versace has always been very vocal in supporting “DDL Zan” protesting against the decision of Italy’s Senate to block the bill against homotransphobia, which would have extended passages of the penal code that already punish discrimination and violence based on racial, ethical and religious beliefs to also include sex, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as disability.

At the time, Versace expressed her dismay on Instagram defining the decision “a defeat that affects us all” and said that “as an Italian citizen, I am ashamed of this. I will never stop lending my voice and giving my support to creating a just and fair society.”

FOR MORE ON VERSACE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

Versace Taps Maluma — and His Dog — for Spring 2022 Advertising Campaign

Donatella Versace, Kim Jones on Why Swapping Brands Is Brave

Versace RTW Fall 2022

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Hot Summer Bags

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Capri Holdings Launches Versace Foundation Supporting

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad