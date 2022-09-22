×
Chinese Singer Li Ronghao Tapped as Valentino Brand Ambassador

Valentino has amped up its effort to make waves in China after Janice Lam became chief executive officer of the region.

Chinese singer Li Ronghao is now
Chinese singer Li Ronghao is now a Valentino brand ambassador. Courtesy

Valentino continues to double down on local engagement in the Chinese market, and has tapped the popular singer and husband of Rainie Yang, Li Ronghao, as a brand ambassador for the Greater China region.

Ronghao’s appointment came a day after the brand unveiled a Pink PP (its house hue for the fall 2022 collection) pop-up store at China’s Aranya Gold Coast. The brand covered a church by the sea with Pink PP for the occasion.

Ronghao spored black and pink looks from the brand’s fall 2022 collection in campaign images.

Valentino’s spirit resonates with me,” the singer said.

“I believe inspirations in different forms can communicate just fine, as long as sharing a similar core: rhythm and lyrics are my preferred language, but the gentle yet subversive fashion language of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli equally impresses me as well,” he added.

The brand said Li’s “authentic, unrestrained nature” distinguishes him, and he embodies Piccioli’s “pursuit of authenticity and individuality.”

The brand’s other ambassadors in the region include actress Guan Xiaotong and Sun Li, and actor Lay Zhang.

Li Ronghao stars in the Valentino Pink PP campaign.

Valentino has amped up its effort to make waves in China after Janice Lam was appointed chief executive officer of Greater China earlier this year. She previously worked as managing director China for Alfred Dunhill, and at Prada she was general manager for China.

This summer, the brand created a landmark moment for Pink PP in China, dressing all the contestants at the final of the popular reality show “Sisters Who Make Waves.”

The hashtag “Sisters Who Make Waves Final” logged more than 130 million impressions and 44,000 posts on Weibo, and the Valentino outfits were widely discussed among fans and online spectators.

Valentino operates 44 stores in the Greater China region, ranging from Beijing and Shanghai to Hong Kong and Macau as well as Chengdu and Xi’an, among others.

In 2022, the company plans to open several additional stores in Chengdu SKP and at Shenzhen Bay MIXC.

