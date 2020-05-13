Liam Payne is taking his role as ambassador for the Hugo collection seriously.

The former One Direction singer will perform a special three-song acoustic set on Sunday with special guest Rita Ora to promote the launch of the second collection of the Hugo x Liam Payne capsule. The pre-fall collection will launch today on the Hugo Boss e-commerce site as well as at Bloomingdale’s.

The Sunday concert, which will air at 9 a.m. EST on the Hugo Boss Instagram channel as well as on YouTube, will feature Payne and Ora performing separately on a split screen.

The capsule is the second designed by the singer who was named the ambassador for the younger-skewed Hugo line last May. The line launched in July 2019 at Berlin Fashion Week and was followed by a Bodywear collection that fall.

The sport-inspired line ranges in price from $14 for socks to $280 for sneakers and includes T-shirts, hoodies and track suits. It is intended to document Payne’s journey from teen pop star to a solo artist. The 14-piece collection introduces a new Hugo logo — Hugo93.LP — that references the year the singer was born. The logo is featured on each piece and includes a “go fast” chevron tattooed on Payne’s right arm.

“I’ve learned so much about my own style over the past two years and I’m so grateful to continue to design clothes that I love to wear,” Payne said. “This season is very me. It’s all about easy styles that are perfect for the weekend.”

The campaign images were shot by British photographer Tom Craig on an abandoned rooftop in London.

Payne rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, which released five albums and headlined four world tours. They started disbanding in 2015 and went their separate ways soon after.