Libertine’s Johnson Hartig to Design The Royal Poinciana Plaza’s Christmas Tree

Johnson Hartig, cofounder, chief executive officer and creative director of Libertine, has been selected to design The Royal Poinciana Plaza’s famous surfboard Christmas tree in Palm Beach, Fla., through a kaleidoscope of color and pattern.

“Partnering with Royal Poinciana Plaza on this project has been such a cool experience for me,” said Hartig. “During a time when so much of the world seemed to come to a halt, Palm Beach continued to thrive and to welcome visitors and transplants from New York, California and beyond. My designs for the holiday tree capture the colorful and classic Palm Beach essence, along with more edgy and urban prints representative of this new energy currently infusing the area.”

Hartig’s combination of color, pattern, embellishment and print is expected to blend realism and fantasy. In business for more than two decades, Hartig is a master of creating wearable art for women and men and is not afraid of making a statement.

“For the better part of the past two years, a global pandemic has changed just about every aspect of our lives, including the way we dress. As we thought about partners for this year’s holiday collaboration and prepared for what is poised to be a season unlike any Palm Beach has ever experienced, we knew it was time to put work-from-home wardrobes aside, and to truly celebrate fashion,” said Lori Berg, general manager of The Royal Poinciana Plaza, whose fashion tenants include Alice + Olivia, Jimmy Choo, LoveShackFancy, Oscar de la Renta, Saint Laurent and Zimmermann.

The tree and decor will be up from Dec. 2, when there will be a holiday reveal event, to Jan. 2.

Past designers of The Royal Poinciana Plaza Holiday tree include Ashley Longshore, Donald Robertson and Gray Malin.

