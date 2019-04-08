Libertine is coming home.

Los Angeles designer Johnson Hartig will be hosting a runway show in L.A. for the first time, on April 26 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

“We’d been feeling bored with New York Fashion Week for a few seasons and started thinking about a year ago that we’d show our fall 2019 collection in Los Angeles,” Hartig said. “Being a native Angeleno I personally felt like it was time to represent. I really like that the show is in such a historical building as the Ebell, and I love that it’s in Hancock Park, where I’ve lived for the last 13 years. It feels very near and dear.”

The show will feature Libertine’s newest high-low pop arts n’ crafts pieces, as well as unveiling a collaboration with the Jimi Hendrix estate. “When we were approached by his sister [Janie] to do a few pieces inspired by him we jumped at the chance,” Hartig explained. “I personally can’t think of any other more iconoclastic rock ‘n’ roll style icon. I like to think if he were still around he might really like Libertine.”

Known for customized vintage items with whimsical screen-printing and embroideries, Libertine launched in 2001, and sells at Bergdorf Goodman and Maxfield among other stores.

Drawing inspiration from fine art, fashion, history, travel and a love of dogs, among many other things, Libertine has collaborated over the years with Damien Hirst, Goyard, Converse and Target, and has dressed stars including Mick Jagger, Katy Perry, P. Diddy, Tyga and Taylor Swift.

Hartig is the latest hometown brand to host a runway show in Los Angeles, following Rodarte in February, Cult Gaia in December, and Rachel Zoe, Jeremy Scott and Tom Ford in the years before.