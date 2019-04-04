BOOK WORM: Liberty still believes in the power of print and the department store has just launched a biannual magazine, The Liberty Book. The book’s first edition centers around the theme of travel and features interviews with designers such as Simone Rocha, Zandra Rhodes and Dries Van Noten.

“This book is a coming together of all the different aspects of Liberty because we’re curators and makers and the whole thing is based around travel because Arthur Liberty (the founder of Liberty) traveled around the world to find amazing treasures,” said Madeleine Macey, chief marketing officer of Liberty.

The magazine is broken up into five sections, people, style, insight, empower and habitat with stories from designers about their favorite places to go, their inspirations alongside editorial shoots and origins of Liberty prints. It retails for 10 pounds.

Jewelry and beauty are also covered in the magazine, such as a feature about jewelry designer Andrea Fohrman whose jewelry is inspired by stones from around the world. There’s also a men’s wear edit featuring Scandinavian label NN07 and Japanese label Kings of Cult.

“This isn’t a commercial book, it’s a story-telling book and our customers love print, so this is about celebrating craft and beauty — and there’s something about print that expresses that,” said Macey, who added that they are sending out 18,000 copies to their most loyal customers.

Liberty is also planning to carry a travel collection which Macey describes as “resort-y swim.” Men’s will land in store in the beginning of May and women’s will land in store later this month.