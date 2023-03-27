Liberty, The Rug Company Team Up

Two well known British brands, Liberty and The Rug Company, have teamed up for the first time, on Monday debuting a collaborative collection of six rugs inspired by Liberty’s vast fabric archive.

“We knew we wanted to work with iconic heritage patterns as part of the collection – ‘Ianthe’ and ‘Hera’ seemed perfect designs to launch this exciting collaboration with,” Genevieve Bennett, Liberty’s head of design, told WWD of two of the Liberty x The Rug Company’s collaborative designs. The capsule aimed to pay homage to both brands’ British heritage by incorporating prints from Liberty’s archive, dating back to 1875, and combining both companies’ luxe materials with design elements à la the Art Nouveau period and the Aesthetic movement.

Liberty x The Rug Company’s Hana Lapis rug.

“’Ianthe’ was originally designed as a wallpaper border c.1902; it is one of Liberty’s most iconic Art Nouveau designs and has been used on a diverse variety of products in its history so far. We loved the idea of going back to its original form as a border design and really celebrating the elegance and sophistication of a framed rug layout,” Bennett said of the Ianthe Art Nouveau floral border design, which is available in two colorways — a dusty blue and green Ianthe Jade and icy hued Ianthe Pewter.

‘”Hera’ – originally called ‘Hera Feather’ is a true design icon. First registered as a woven fabric in 1876, now a Liberty trademark, Hera has appeared on Liberty furnishing fabrics, dress fabrics, and scarves for nearly 150 years,” Bennet added. For the capsule, the design was translated into wool and silk with a hand-carving technique.

Additional Liberty x The Rug Company styles include a Japanese-inspired Art Nouveau large-scale floral “Hana” design, available in two silk and wool colorways, and a “Milo” hand-knotted rug boasting an adapted 1970s illustrative flora and fauna print.

Liberty x The Rug Company’s Ianthe Jade rug.

The Liberty x The Rug Company collection is available from Liberty, The Rug Company showroom and The Rug Company’s e-commerce, with prices starting at $200 per square foot. In addition to the “ready-to-go” styles, each design can be customized for both residential and contract spaces and is available as wall-to-wall carpet as well as stair runners and can be adapted in size, pile height, color and shape.