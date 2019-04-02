LIFE IS REALLY GOOD: Two years after she designed a T-shirt for the sportswear brand Life Is Good, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is art it again.

To celebrate its 25th year, the Boston-based company has recruited Aly Raisman and Dunkin’ to try to jump-start a nationwide movement. Collectively with its brand partners, consumers are being challenged to share #SomethingGood. Some might say the former Olympian did just that last year, when she testified against now-convicted former physician Larry Nassar. This Life Is Good-led effort is designed to support children in need.

The aim is to spread the power of optimism so that more individuals will achieve a happy and fulfilling life. That objective has been the brand’s mission since it started years ago. Running through September, the campaign is designed to shift the societal narrative from negative to positive. For every #SomethingGood that is shared online, the company will donate $1 to the Life Is Good Kids Foundation. The goal is to reach donating up to $1 million.

In addition, 100 percent of the net profits from a new Life Is Good limited-edition #SomethingGood T-shirt will be donated directly to the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The $28 T-shirt is available for men in a crewneck and for women in a V-neck.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the doughnut-laden Dunkin’ brand has joined forces with a casual sportswear brand. Saucony recently released its Saucony x Dunkin’ Kinvara 10 sneakers, which was an immediate sellout, according to a Saucony spokeswoman. However, select styles are still available via select Marathon Sports stores in the Boston area. In addition, the adult and kids’ editions will be available at the John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo at the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center April 12 to 14. The Boston Marathon will get going on April 15.