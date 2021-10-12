×
Lifestyle Blogger Dede Raad Releases Second Drop of Jacket Collection

The sustainably conscious denim jacket retails for $88.

Blogger Dede Raad Releases Second Drop
The Detre denim jackets. courtesy photo.

Dede Raad, a Houston-based lifestyle blogger who shares her postpartum journey and tips on her blog, Dress Up Buttercup, and with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram, is releasing a capsule collection of denim jackets. The collection is called Detre, which is Raad’s birth name. The latest collection is the second drop from Detre, the first of which sold out in minutes.

“I never wanted to mass produce because I wanted it to be something unique, but I had no idea it would sell out within minutes. There were so many people reaching out who didn’t have the opportunity grab one, so I knew I had to bring this piece back, and I’ve worked for the past year on doing that for them,” said Raad.

She said she wanted to produce limited drop pieces in order to bring her community together. Her hope is that if someone sees someone else wearing one of these jackets, that they’ll go up to them and start a conversation about their relationship with Dress Up Buttercup.

Related Galleries

Detre denim jacket
Dede Raad in one of her Detre denim jackets. courtesy shot.

“I love seeing that my page is sparking actual connections and conversations with women in all different stages in their life,” said Raad, who was recently named one of Fortune’s 25 Creators, along with such people as Lil Nas X, Addison Rae, JoJo Siwa and Benny Drama.

Raad is also spearheading the Butter Together 5K on Oct. 30. The 5K is meant to create awareness and raise money for breast cancer research and is in honor of Raad’s mother, Eva Bajjali, who died from breast cancer last year. Local participants will run in Bellaire, Tex., a suburb of Houston, but participants can run anywhere in the world. For everyone who jogs and tags @dressupbuttercup, Raad will donate money to the fundraiser. Dress up Buttercup has partnered with Amazon to create official shirts for the run.

The Detre capsule collection launches Oct. 17 and the jacket retails for $88. It is produced overseas and warehoused in Utah. The collection is sustainably conscious and will have limited packaging upon delivery. The hangtags are seeded tags, so that each tag can be planted and will eventually become wildflowers, a nod to Raad’s mother and her love of gardening.

