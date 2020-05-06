Anastasia Radzinskaya, the six-year-old YouTube sensation who is widely known for her “Like Nastya” channel, has a new deal with IMG.

By teaming with IMG, she becomes the youngest person that the company is working on for licensed products, an IMG spokeswoman said.

The child star and IMG have joined forces to develop a line of licensed consumer products for the youngster’s fan base. With 3.3 billion monthly views and nearly $20 million in annual advertising, the Internet star brings with her a captive audience. Partial to pink, ponytails, bright-colored bows and heart-shaped accents, Nastya and her IMG representatives are on the lookout for potential deals for toys, apparel, fashion accessories, homeware, food and beverages.

The Russian-born Radzinskaya suffers from cerebral palsy. Four years ago her parents started posting videos of her doing everyday activities to share her progress with friends and loved ones. A post about her visit to a sheep farm and a thematic children’s park with her father has garnered more than 812 million views.

The vlogger and her parents now run multiple family-friendly YouTube channels for children – “Like Nastya Show,” Like Nastya Vlog,” and “Like Nastya PRT.” She now has more than 120 million subscribers across all channels.

”Nastya” reeled in 574.9 million views for her vlog for the week of April 27, ranking third among U.S. YouTube channels. In addition to Russian and English, Radzinskaya speaks Spanish and Mandarin and produces local language content across all of her channels. She is managed by Yoola’s Eyal Baumel and is represented by WME, part of the Endeavor group along with IMG.

Videos that feature children attract three times as many views as other types of videos from high-subscriber channels, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center study. Add a few kittens here and there, or other animals, as Radzinskaya is known to do from time to time, and the viewership statistics get another boost.

Last year she ranked third on Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid YouTube Stars with $18 million in earnings. Another child – Ryan Kaji – took the top spot with $26 million, thanks to a loyal following for his science experiments on YouTube, licensed products and deals with Hulu and Nickelodeon.