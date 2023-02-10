EXCLUSIVE: Lil Dre Takes a Flying Leap in Kenzo’s Latest Campaign

AIRBORNE: Lil Dre, a well-known New York skateboarder and budding musician, celebrated his birthday by modeling in Kenzo’s spring advertising campaign and demonstrating his athleticism by leaping in the air.

“The Kenzo shoot went really great and it was a fun experience,” he related. “The Kenzo team treated me nice and got me cupcakes and Champagne.

“I think Kenzo brings a bright and unique vibe when anyone wears their clothes, no matter what,” he added.

The coed campaign, which breaks Friday on the French brand’s social channels, was shot mostly on location at a Los Angeles beach by Jalan and Jibril Durimel, with additional studio photos by Paulo Sutch, and moving imagery by Franck Lebon.

The ads will later appear as outdoor placements in Paris — mainly subway and bus stations.

Showcasing his second collection for the Paris-based house, Kenzo artistic director Nigo said his aim was to capture the values embodied in his fashion universe — worldliness, inclusivity and individuality — along with optimism.

“If cross-cultural and history-driven codes are what define the Kenzo collections, characters and locations bring them to life,” the house noted.

Model Lulu Tenney in Kenzo’s spring 2023 campaign. Paulo Sutch

In addition to Dre, the campaign features rapper Nina Utashiro and models Moses Battiest, Ama Elsesser, Sunmoon Jung, Lily McMenamy, Omar Sesay, Lulu Tenney and Bomi Youn.

Sailor jackets and hats, varsity jackets, workwear and tailored styles figure in the images, all stamped with the brand’s red logo patch featuring its bamboo lettering.