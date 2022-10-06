×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Lil’ Kim to Appear in Mackage’s Fall Campaign

The ads will roll out via a high-impact global media takeover, with key activations in cities such as New York, Paris, Toronto and Seoul.

Lil' Kim for Mackage
Lil' Kim for Mackage. Courtesy shot

Mackage, the Montreal-based luxury outerwear company, has enlisted Lil’ Kim to front the fall ad campaign, shot by Drew Vickers.

The campaign will be rolled out via a high-impact global media takeover, with key metropolitan activations in cities such as New York, Paris, Toronto and Seoul.

“Lil’ Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage’s first monogram collection,” said Tanya Golesic, chief executive officer. “Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the ’90s and continues to do so today.”

Related Galleries

She added, “As the business continues its accelerated growth this season, we felt that working with Kim would add dimension and depth to the brand in an unexpected way. Kim in so many ways is the originator of so much of the pop culture style we see today. The brand’s name came up in the same era, and there is a relevance to this era from a nostalgic and reference point perspective. The Mackage creative studio calls her the ‘original Kim,” she was an influencer before that was ever a thing.”

Mackage’s fall collection features the new monogram and includes men’s and women’s outerwear and sportswear, accessories, kids’ and footwear, retailing from $160 to $1,550. It launches Thursday on Mackage.com and in retail stores.

An image of Lil’ Kim in Mackage’s monogram look.

“As we were founded in the 1990s and rose in the early 2000s, there was a synergy culturally and from a nostalgic perspective. Kim has always created iconic powerful looks and there is power in the way she represents herself. Mackage has always designed for powerful women, so it just felt like a natural fit,” said Eran Elfassy, founder and chief creative officer.

Lil’ Kim said, “I already had a genuine relationship with Mackage. I love their incredible leathers and puffers. When the team reached out to me to collaborate on launching their first monogram, it just felt true to me. They knew and understood the history of my style and most iconic looks and built campaign looks around that.”

The 48-year-old rapper added that Mackage understands that streetwear and fashion mix and that’s how she’s always built her own looks. “They design for a women’s curves, and they aren’t afraid of drama. Mackage is for strong women…but it doesn’t mean we don’t want to feel protected,” she said.

A look from the new monogram collection.

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Mackage Enlists Lil' Kim for Fall Campaign

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad