Lil Nas X, Hari Nef Star in Ugg Pride Campaign

Lil Nas X in Ugg's 2021 Pride Campaign

Courtesy of Ugg

Ugg is tapping some famous faces to celebrate the 2021 Pride Month.

The footwear brand has teamed with Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X and actress Hari Nef for its #UggPride campaign. The celebrities appear in the brand’s ad campaign sporting colorful versions of Ugg’s popular Fluff Yeah slides against a disco-themed backdrop.

Lil Nas X and Nef will also participate in Ugg’s “Proud Prom” virtual event, which it hosted in partnership with GLAAD and the Pacific Pride Foundation. The event was meant to celebrate self-identity and love within the LGBTQ community.

Hari Nef in Ugg’s 2021 Pride campaign.  Courtesy of Ugg

“This was our fifth year hosting ‘Proud Prom’ with Pacific Pride Foundation,” Andrea O’Donnell, president of Ugg, said in a statement. “We chose to showcase real, bold and wonderful individuals celebrating a virtual prom in a safe and welcoming environment with amazing youth and allies and friends of the brand, like Lil Nas X and Hari Nef.”

Along with the campaign and virtual event, Ugg is donating $25 from each purchase of its Disco Stripe Slides sold after May 20 to GLAAD, with a maximum donation of $125,000.

Ugg is also releasing a limited-edition Pride collection featuring rainbow-colored versions of its Fluff Yeah and Fluff Yeah Cali Collage styles, as well as apparel offerings like hoodies, T-shirts, skirts and socks in rainbow styles. The collection ranges in price from $20 to $198.

Pride Ugg
