Ugg is tapping some famous faces to celebrate the 2021 Pride Month.

The footwear brand has teamed with Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X and actress Hari Nef for its #UggPride campaign. The celebrities appear in the brand’s ad campaign sporting colorful versions of Ugg’s popular Fluff Yeah slides against a disco-themed backdrop.

Lil Nas X and Nef will also participate in Ugg’s “Proud Prom” virtual event, which it hosted in partnership with GLAAD and the Pacific Pride Foundation. The event was meant to celebrate self-identity and love within the LGBTQ community.

“This was our fifth year hosting ‘Proud Prom’ with Pacific Pride Foundation,” Andrea O’Donnell, president of Ugg, said in a statement. “We chose to showcase real, bold and wonderful individuals celebrating a virtual prom in a safe and welcoming environment with amazing youth and allies and friends of the brand, like Lil Nas X and Hari Nef.”

Along with the campaign and virtual event, Ugg is donating $25 from each purchase of its Disco Stripe Slides sold after May 20 to GLAAD, with a maximum donation of $125,000.

Ugg is also releasing a limited-edition Pride collection featuring rainbow-colored versions of its Fluff Yeah and Fluff Yeah Cali Collage styles, as well as apparel offerings like hoodies, T-shirts, skirts and socks in rainbow styles. The collection ranges in price from $20 to $198.

Read more here:

How Ugg Is Building a Head-to-Toe Fashion Brand

First Look: André Leon Talley as the Face of Ugg

Ugg Maps Out Long-Term Sustainability Initiatives

WATCH: Stonewall and Fashion Pride