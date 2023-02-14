Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share Secrets at Coach, Catching Up With the Celebs at the Brit Awards

IT’S A SECRET: While the Coach show unfolded on the runway, Lil Nas X and Ice Spice were busy documenting the experience with a series of selfies — and whispers — while in their front row seats. So what were they gossiping about?

“Secrets,” Ice Spice said after the show. The 23-year-old breakout rapper has been dominating the music scene as of late, which naturally means a tour through fashion week was due. She’s been at Dion Lee and now Coach, and was due to perform at LaQuan Smith’s after party late Monday evening.

“I’m so excited, this is so fun. I didn’t expect all this chaos but it’s fun, I love it,” she said of her first fashion week.

As for what she has planned for the LaQuan performance, she referenced her song “In Ha Mood” by replying, “I’m gonna be in my mood all night.”

The New York native — who promised that new music and new visuals are on the way — was part of a long line of VIP front row faces at Coach, including Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes and boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, Benito Skinner, “SNL”‘s Sarah Sherman, Kate Berlant, Raye, Lola Tung and Saint Levant.

Ice Spice’s favorite look from the show was the bags, specifically “the little banana bags and the little fish bag, that was so cute.”

As for her own style? “I would say I’m a girly girl, I love being in girly stuff, but I’m also really cozy, you know?” — LEIGH NORDSTROM

MIXING TWO WORLDS: The music sounds better with the stars.

Warner Music hosted its annual 2023 Brit Awards after party at the NoMad hotel in London bringing together the music world and Hollywood.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge, Lizzo, Salma Hayek, Harris Dickinson, Sugababes, Charli XCX and more attended the glitzy bash.

“I have just had a film out called ‘Knock at the Cabin’ by M. Night Shyamalan and then I’ve got ‘Spoiler Alert’ out in April, which is quite weepy, but it’s also a bit funny,” Aldridge told WWD.

Aldridge stars opposite Jim Parson in the romantic drama based on Michael Ausiello’s 2017 memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” following Ausiello’s partner’s journey with neuroendocrine cancer.

“I do like a sad film, I like to cry,” said Aldridge, who said she was most looking forward to seeing Lizzo and will be out and about during London Fashion Week for the JW Anderson show on Feb. 19.

He was wearing a monochrome Studio Nicholson outfit on the night who he worked on with his stylist Felicity Kay.

“We did a couple of press tours together and she’s the one,” Aldridge said about Kay.

Turner-Smith had two outfit changes on the night. Her first was a silver Zuhair Murad gown from the runway that she altered with the Lebanese designer.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends The Brit Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in Zuhair Murad. Mike Marsland/WireImage

“So I guess it’s custom,” she joked, before slipping into a black David Koma dress with crystal mesh sleeves and thigh-high boots.

Turner-Smith has become a fashion fixture on the red carpet, but she admitted that behind the scenes sometimes “it’s not always a slam dunk because I’m a Virgo.”

She will be starring alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix sequel of “Murder Mystery 2.”

Fried chicken, bacon wrapped hot dog with black truffle, wild mushroom tartlets with parmesan and caviar were served throughout the night with the Ciroc Vodka cocktail menu taking inspiration from the night’s performers with drinks named “Push the Button,” and “Baddest of the Mule” after the hits of the Sugababes and Eliza Rose. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

MODEL BEHAVIOR: Want to become a model? There’s going to be an app for that, with the March 1 launch of Modeld, a project-based platform to connect brands and models.

Founder Karim El Sabeh, a 22-year-old graduate of Paris’ Istituto Marangoni in fashion business and communications and digital media, came up with the idea after trying to find models for the fashion label he launched but also because of less-than-stellar experiences lived by friends.

Unlike existing apps, Modeld wasn’t designed to help brands find models by solely browsing portfolios and reaching out. Instead, El Sabeh modeled his platform after dating apps, where profiles matching each other need both to be interested to initiate a conversation.

Modeling agencies should not necessarily see Modeld as competition because the app’s target of models and brands isn’t the same as theirs. “We’re not an agency but more of a community,” said the founder, who sees emerging labels and those who want to make their first steps in modeling as the initial users of the platform.

With ratings that are visible to anyone on the platform, he could even see the app becoming a tool for agencies which could boast of excellent scores that make them reliable work partners.

Modeld founder Karim El Sabeh. Courtesy of Modeld

Something else that sets Modeld apart, according to El Sabeh, is the inclusivity angle. “Everyone can model for a certain industry, not just fashion,” he said, giving hospitality or the automotive industry as examples. The app could also help achieve the “street cast” look, or open up a brand’s outlook through a more diverse pool of models.

What El Sabeh is adamant about is ensuring safety and transparency. While models only need valid government-issued identification and to be above 18 years old to sign up, brands will be required to submit further information, such as corporate registration documentation and legal identification of the account holder, to lower the risk of bad faith actors exploiting the platform.

Once a match is made between a brand’s project — with all details including compensation clearly stated — and a model, the platform does not intervene in the negotiation, nor does it receive a cut of any monetary terms agreed on.

Until both parties rate each other at the completion of the project, neither can start a new gig. And should a bad rating be received by either, the platform will review each case individually and serve as mediator to resolve the situation, the founder explained.

El Sabeh already has his eyes on the next steps. While the platform will be free at launch and for an initial six-month term, El Sabeh envisions introducing tiered subscription services within the year, to access functions like searches beyond the standard location-based radius.

Then there’ll be the addition of AI, which will be used to further hone the selection process for both parties. For this, El Sabeh is considering raising funds or opening to investors. “But only if they’re a great match,” he quipped. — LILY TEMPLETON

ANOTHER PHASE: FaZe Clan is continuing its streak of major collaborations in 2023.

The lifestyle and gaming company is teaming up with Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, also known as Bape, for a co-branded apparel collection. The collection offers T-shirts, hoodies, hockey jerseys, gadget pouches, hats and other apparel.

The pieces blend both brands’ well-known logos and leverage Bape’s signature camouflage print updated in FaZe Clan’s go-to red hue. While most styles are designed in the red camouflage print, the collection also offers minimal black or white T-shirts featuring Bape’s signature ape logo.

Styles from the FaZe Clan x Bape collection.

This is FaZe Clan’s latest major partnership of the year. Last month, the company teamed with Nike to create its first co-branded sneaker: the Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker. The sneaker was designed in FaZe Clan’s signature black and red colorway and featured a holographic logo. The style made its official debut on the Sierra Canyon basketball team during their game against Notre Dame.

Prior to the Nike sneaker, FaZe Clan entered a multiyear partnership with Porsche to create original content, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods, among other things.

The partnerships all come after FaZe Clan went public last July, completing a business combination with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The combined company was renamed FaZe Holdings Inc.

The FaZe Clan x Bape merchandise collaboration will be available to purchase starting Saturday on both companies’ website and at Bape stores. Prices range from $55 to $439. — LAYLA ILCHI

SHHHHHHH: Claire Thomson-Jonville is launching her first silent retreat in France, between March 16 and 19, just after Paris Fashion Week ends, as part of her wellness initiative called Out of State.

The current editorial director of i-D France and former editor of Self Service magazine aims to show people the benefits of meditation and yoga.

The four-day physical and mental reboot at the Château de la Bourdaisière is to be led by three experts: Tata Harper, founder of the eponymous prestige beauty brand; Emma Sawko, founder of Wild & the Moon vegan restaurants and healthy food specialist, and Ian Szydlowski-Alvarez, an artist and teacher of Jivamukti Yoga.

Claire Thomson-Jonville Courtesy of Claire Thomson-Jonville

The retreat is limited to 25 people, and is priced upward of 950 euros.

Thomson-Jonville has been busy. Last November, the Florentine footwear brand Giaborghini appointed her to the new role of “editor in residence.” She was tasked with spearheading the brand’s visual repositioning, expanding its reach to new demographics and offering guidance on possible design collaborations, key events and digital activations.

Thomson-Jonville is also a creative consultant who is known for her personal style. Her Instagram account has garnered 171,000 followers. — JENNIFER WEIL