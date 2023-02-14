×
Coach RTW Fall 2023

Claire Thomson-Jonville Launches Silent Retreat

Street Style at New York Fashion Week Fall 2023

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share Secrets at Coach, Catching Up With the Celebs at the Brit Awards

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice were among the celebrities at the Coach show, Jodie Turner-Smith and Ben Aldridge discussed their latest projects at the Brit Awards.

Leigh Nordstrom, Hikmat Mohammed, Layla Ilchi, Jennifer Weil, Lily Templeton
Ice Spice and Lil Nas X
Ice Spice and Lil Nas X. Lexie Moreland/WWD

IT’S A SECRET: While the Coach show unfolded on the runway, Lil Nas X and Ice Spice were busy documenting the experience with a series of selfies — and whispers — while in their front row seats. So what were they gossiping about? 

“Secrets,” Ice Spice said after the show. The 23-year-old breakout rapper has been dominating the music scene as of late, which naturally means a tour through fashion week was due. She’s been at Dion Lee and now Coach, and was due to perform at LaQuan Smith’s after party late Monday evening. 

“I’m so excited, this is so fun. I didn’t expect all this chaos but it’s fun, I love it,” she said of her first fashion week.

As for what she has planned for the LaQuan performance, she referenced her song “In Ha Mood” by replying, “I’m gonna be in my mood all night.”

The New York native — who promised that new music and new visuals are on the way — was part of a long line of VIP front row faces at Coach, including Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes and boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, Benito Skinner, “SNL”‘s Sarah Sherman, Kate Berlant, Raye, Lola Tung and Saint Levant.

Ice Spice’s favorite look from the show was the bags, specifically “the little banana bags and the little fish bag, that was so cute.”

As for her own style? “I would say I’m a girly girl, I love being in girly stuff, but I’m also really cozy, you know?” — LEIGH NORDSTROM

MIXING TWO WORLDS: The music sounds better with the stars.

Warner Music hosted its annual 2023 Brit Awards after party at the NoMad hotel in London bringing together the music world and Hollywood.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge, Lizzo, Salma Hayek, Harris Dickinson, Sugababes, Charli XCX and more attended the glitzy bash.

“I have just had a film out called ‘Knock at the Cabin’ by M. Night Shyamalan and then I’ve got ‘Spoiler Alert’ out in April, which is quite weepy, but it’s also a bit funny,” Aldridge told WWD.

Aldridge stars opposite Jim Parson in the romantic drama based on Michael Ausiello’s 2017 memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” following Ausiello’s partner’s journey with neuroendocrine cancer.

“I do like a sad film, I like to cry,” said Aldridge, who said she was most looking forward to seeing Lizzo and will be out and about during London Fashion Week for the JW Anderson show on Feb. 19.

He was wearing a monochrome Studio Nicholson outfit on the night who he worked on with his stylist Felicity Kay. 

“We did a couple of press tours together and she’s the one,” Aldridge said about Kay.

Turner-Smith had two outfit changes on the night. Her first was a silver Zuhair Murad gown from the runway that she altered with the Lebanese designer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Jodie Turner-Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Jodie Turner-Smith attends The Brit Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in Zuhair Murad. Mike Marsland/WireImage

“So I guess it’s custom,” she joked, before slipping into a black David Koma dress with crystal mesh sleeves and thigh-high boots.

Turner-Smith has become a fashion fixture on the red carpet, but she admitted that behind the scenes sometimes “it’s not always a slam dunk because I’m a Virgo.”

She will be starring alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix sequel of “Murder Mystery 2.”

Fried chicken, bacon wrapped hot dog with black truffle, wild mushroom tartlets with parmesan and caviar were served throughout the night with the Ciroc Vodka cocktail menu taking inspiration from the night’s performers with drinks named “Push the Button,” and “Baddest of the Mule” after the hits of the Sugababes and Eliza Rose. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

MODEL BEHAVIOR: Want to become a model? There’s going to be an app for that, with the March 1 launch of Modeld, a project-based platform to connect brands and models.

Founder Karim El Sabeh, a 22-year-old graduate of Paris’ Istituto Marangoni in fashion business and communications and digital media, came up with the idea after trying to find models for the fashion label he launched but also because of less-than-stellar experiences lived by friends.

Unlike existing apps, Modeld wasn’t designed to help brands find models by solely browsing portfolios and reaching out. Instead, El Sabeh modeled his platform after dating apps, where profiles matching each other need both to be interested to initiate a conversation.

Modeling agencies should not necessarily see Modeld as competition because the app’s target of models and brands isn’t the same as theirs. “We’re not an agency but more of a community,” said the founder, who sees emerging labels and those who want to make their first steps in modeling as the initial users of the platform.

With ratings that are visible to anyone on the platform, he could even see the app becoming a tool for agencies which could boast of excellent scores that make them reliable work partners.

Modeld founder Karim El Sabeh
Modeld founder Karim El Sabeh. Courtesy of Modeld

Something else that sets Modeld apart, according to El Sabeh, is the inclusivity angle. “Everyone can model for a certain industry, not just fashion,” he said, giving hospitality or the automotive industry as examples. The app could also help achieve the “street cast” look, or open up a brand’s outlook through a more diverse pool of models.

What El Sabeh is adamant about is ensuring safety and transparency. While models only need valid government-issued identification and to be above 18 years old to sign up, brands will be required to submit further information, such as corporate registration documentation and legal identification of the account holder, to lower the risk of bad faith actors exploiting the platform.

Once a match is made between a brand’s project — with all details including compensation clearly stated — and a model, the platform does not intervene in the negotiation, nor does it receive a cut of any monetary terms agreed on.

Until both parties rate each other at the completion of the project, neither can start a new gig. And should a bad rating be received by either, the platform will review each case individually and serve as mediator to resolve the situation, the founder explained.

El Sabeh already has his eyes on the next steps. While the platform will be free at launch and for an initial six-month term, El Sabeh envisions introducing tiered subscription services within the year, to access functions like searches beyond the standard location-based radius.

Then there’ll be the addition of AI, which will be used to further hone the selection process for both parties. For this, El Sabeh is considering raising funds or opening to investors. “But only if they’re a great match,” he quipped. — LILY TEMPLETON

ANOTHER PHASE: FaZe Clan is continuing its streak of major collaborations in 2023.

The lifestyle and gaming company is teaming up with Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, also known as Bape, for a co-branded apparel collection. The collection offers T-shirts, hoodies, hockey jerseys, gadget pouches, hats and other apparel.

The pieces blend both brands’ well-known logos and leverage Bape’s signature camouflage print updated in FaZe Clan’s go-to red hue. While most styles are designed in the red camouflage print, the collection also offers minimal black or white T-shirts featuring Bape’s signature ape logo. 

Styles from the FaZe Clan x Bape collection.

This is FaZe Clan’s latest major partnership of the year. Last month, the company teamed with Nike to create its first co-branded sneaker: the Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker. The sneaker was designed in FaZe Clan’s signature black and red colorway and featured a holographic logo. The style made its official debut on the Sierra Canyon basketball team during their game against Notre Dame. 

Prior to the Nike sneaker, FaZe Clan entered a multiyear partnership with Porsche to create original content, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods, among other things. 

The partnerships all come after FaZe Clan went public last July, completing a business combination with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The combined company was renamed FaZe Holdings Inc. 

The FaZe Clan x Bape merchandise collaboration will be available to purchase starting Saturday on both companies’ website and at Bape stores. Prices range from $55 to $439. — LAYLA ILCHI

SHHHHHHH: Claire Thomson-Jonville is launching her first silent retreat in France, between March 16 and 19, just after Paris Fashion Week ends, as part of her wellness initiative called Out of State.

The current editorial director of i-D France and former editor of Self Service magazine aims to show people the benefits of meditation and yoga.

The four-day physical and mental reboot at the Château de la Bourdaisière is to be led by three experts: Tata Harper, founder of the eponymous prestige beauty brand; Emma Sawko, founder of Wild & the Moon vegan restaurants and healthy food specialist, and Ian Szydlowski-Alvarez, an artist and teacher of Jivamukti Yoga.  

Claire Thomson-Jonville
Claire Thomson-Jonville Courtesy of Claire Thomson-Jonville

The retreat is limited to 25 people, and is priced upward of 950 euros.

Thomson-Jonville has been busy. Last November, the Florentine footwear brand Giaborghini appointed her to the new role of “editor in residence.” She was tasked with spearheading the brand’s visual repositioning, expanding its reach to new demographics and offering guidance on possible design collaborations, key events and digital activations.

Thomson-Jonville is also a creative consultant who is known for her personal style. Her Instagram account has garnered 171,000 followers. — JENNIFER WEIL

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

