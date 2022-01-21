Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Cardi B Top Rolling Stone’s Top 25 Stylish Musicians Now List

Rolling Stone has revealed its list for the top 25 most stylish musicians now.

Taking the number-one ranking is none other than Lil Nas X, who has been a consistent showstopper when it comes to red carpet fashion. From his three Versace outfits at the most recent Met Gala to his all-hot pink cowboy ensemble at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the rapper, with the help of his stylist Hodo Musa, has continued to be a trailblazer in both music and fashion.

The runner-up on the list is Lady Gaga, which should come as no surprise to fans who have followed her career over the years. Since she stepped onto the scene in 2008, Lady Gaga has continuously started conversations about her jaw-dropping outfits, with her most recent hot streak being her press tour looks for her latest movie “House of Gucci.” For the film’s red carpet premieres, Gaga stunned in looks by Versace, Valentino and, of course, Gucci.

Lady Gaga at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Milan, Italy. AP

Third on the list is Cardi B, whose grasp on fashion both on- and off-stage is as bold as her music. Like her counterparts before her, Cardi B merits a high spot on the list due to her ability to pull off the classiest, yet over-the-top, looks such as vintage Mugler dresses, head-to-toe Richard Quinn and custom Schiaparelli designs. Her outfits at Paris Fashion Week alone deserved a runway of their own.

Cardi B Stephane Feugere/WWD

Next on the list were BTS, Harry Styles, Maluma, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa and Solange, respectively, to round out the top 10. Others mentioned on the list include Beyoncé, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat and Bad Bunny, among other big names.

To kick off their efforts in increasing their fashion coverage, Rolling Stone compiled this list of the 25 most fashionable musicians. The list was voted on by a select group of designers, industry insiders and journalists, making sure to focus on musicians “who are both conceptually cool and culturally important.”

Some of those who voted were Zerina Akers, Ella Emhoff, Evan Ross Katz, Bretman Rock, Olivier Rousteing and Recho Omondi, among many others.

Read the full story on Rolling Stone here.

