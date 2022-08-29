×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

Lil Nas X Gets Decadent in Feathered Skirt and Headpiece on MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet

The musician looked to Harris Reed's '60 Years a Queen' gender fluid collection.

Lil Nas X wearing feathered harry
Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video
Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 MTV
Khalid at the 2022 MTV Video
LL Cool J at the 2022
Lil Nas X made a commanding entrance on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in Newark, N.J. The “Montero” artist, who received seven nominations alongside Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow, wore a striking look by Harris Reed.

Lil Nas X at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Bryan Bedder for Variety

His ensemble featured a feathery, tiered skirt with matching headwear, and shimmering pants from Reed’s “60 Years a Queen” Fluid Demi Couture collection, which debuted last February at London Fashion Week. His accessories included silver earrings, a bracelet and rings.

Reed’s conceptualizations have been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Iman and more. Beyoncé wore a number of custom pieces from the line on the cover of British Vogue in June, including a feathered headpiece in collaboration with Vivienne H. Lake accompanied by a black turtleneck Alaïa dress and heeled boots; the looks were styled by Marni Senofonte. 

Lil Nas X at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Bryan Bedder for Variety

At last year’s MTV VMAs, Lil Nas X wore an off-the-shoulder lavender Versace gown with crystal embellishments. Earlier this week, Lil Nas X was revealed as YSL Beauty’s new ambassador alongside the latest campaign.

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony took place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. Minaj was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award. The event’s entertainment lineup included Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Snoop Dogg with Eminem and more. 

