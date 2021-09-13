A Closer Look at Lil Nas X’s Three Versace Outfits at the Met Gala

It wouldn’t be Lil Nas X without an outfit change or two.

The rapper, fresh off his Video of the Year win at the MTV VMAs Sunday, stepped onto the Met Gala carpet in not one, not two, but three custom outfits by Versace. Lil Nas X arrived in a flowing, regal-inspired cloak before shedding it to show off a gold, gilded armor like that of a knight, then removing that to reveal a sparkling, gold formfitting bodysuit.

Lil Nas X wore a custom, embellished all-lavender look by the Italian fashion house at the awards show Sunday.

The 22-year-old artist isn’t the first to do numerous outfit changes at the coveted fundraising benefit. In 2019, Lady Gaga showed off four different looks by Brandon Maxwell.

Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Invision

Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Invision

Since his hit “Old Town Road” took off in 2019, Lil Nas X has consistently been blazing trails in the fashion and music industries, as well as the LGBTQ community. At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in 2020, the rapper was the most nominated male artist, ultimately winning awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. That year, Lil Nas X also stunned in a custom all-hot-pink, cowboy-inspired look by Versace.

This year’s Met Gala, which focuses on the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” has approximately 400 guests — a third of the normal amount in the past. Usually held annually on the first Monday in May, the event is a fundraising benefit for the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Last year, the Met Gala was ultimately canceled to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE:

WWD Report Card: Lil Nas X’s Leather Pants to Machine Gun Kelly’s Black Tongue

Lil Nas X and MSCHF’s ‘Satan Shoe’ Is Getting a Whole Lot of Attention on Social Media

Ugg Taps Lil Nas X, Hari Nef for 2021 Pride Campaign