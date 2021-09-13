×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Fashion

Michael Kors and Instagram’s Head Salute The Met’s American Fashion Exhibition

Fashion

Telfar Launches TV Channel to ‘Drip’ Designs to Shoppers in Slow Fashion Format

A Closer Look at Lil Nas X’s Three Versace Outfits at the Met Gala

The award-winning artist debuted not one, but three outfits by the Italian fashion house at his first Met Gala.

Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan
Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It wouldn’t be Lil Nas X without an outfit change or two.

The rapper, fresh off his Video of the Year win at the MTV VMAs Sunday, stepped onto the Met Gala carpet in not one, not two, but three custom outfits by Versace. Lil Nas X arrived in a flowing, regal-inspired cloak before shedding it to show off a gold, gilded armor like that of a knight, then removing that to reveal a sparkling, gold formfitting bodysuit.

Lil Nas X wore a custom, embellished all-lavender look by the Italian fashion house at the awards show Sunday.

The 22-year-old artist isn’t the first to do numerous outfit changes at the coveted fundraising benefit. In 2019, Lady Gaga showed off four different looks by Brandon Maxwell.

Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Invision
Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Invision

Since his hit “Old Town Road” took off in 2019, Lil Nas X has consistently been blazing trails in the fashion and music industries, as well as the LGBTQ community. At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in 2020, the rapper was the most nominated male artist, ultimately winning awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. That year, Lil Nas X also stunned in a custom all-hot-pink, cowboy-inspired look by Versace.

This year’s Met Gala, which focuses on the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, has approximately 400 guests — a third of the normal amount in the past. Usually held annually on the first Monday in May, the event is a fundraising benefit for the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Last year, the Met Gala was ultimately canceled to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

READ MORE HERE: 

WWD Report Card: Lil Nas X’s Leather Pants to Machine Gun Kelly’s Black Tongue

Lil Nas X and MSCHF’s ‘Satan Shoe’ Is Getting a Whole Lot of Attention on Social Media

Ugg Taps Lil Nas X, Hari Nef for 2021 Pride Campaign

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Lil Nas X

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad