Lili Reinhart Sparkles in Emerald Miu Miu Gown for ‘Look Both Ways’ L.A. Premiere

The actress stars as the lead role in the upcoming Netflix movie alongside Danny Ramirez and David Corenswet.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: Lili
Lili Reinhart at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Look Both Ways" at the Tudum Theater. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Lili Reinhart made a fashion statement at the premiere of her latest movie.

On Tuesday, the actress walked the red carpet of the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles wearing an embellished emerald gown by Miu Miu that featured mesh detailing on her shoulders and midriff. She paired the look with black pumps and styled her short blond bob simply, with a dramatic side part.

She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, who also works with the likes of Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid and Madelyn Cline.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: Lili Reinhart attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Look Both Ways" at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Lili Reinhart at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Look Both Ways” at the Tudum Theater. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Joining her at the event were her costars David Corenswet and Danny Ramirez, who play her two love interests in the movie, which streams on Netflix starting Wednesday. It also stars Luke Wilson and Andrea Savage.

The film follows a young woman named Natalie whose life diverges into two parallel realities on the eve of her college graduation. One takes a look at what happens when she pursues a career in Los Angeles while the other sees her navigate motherhood in her hometown in Texas.

Reinhart, who is best known for her role as Betty Cooper in “Riverdale,” also helped produce the film.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Aisha Dee, Danny Ramirez, Lili Reinhart, Andrea Savage and David Corenswet attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Look Both Ways" at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Aisha Dee, Danny Ramirez, Lili Reinhart, Andrea Savage and David Corenswet attend the L.A. premiere of Netflix’s “Look Both Ways” at the Tudum Theater. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Last week, while on “The Tonight Show,” she spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about why she likes being behind the camera as well.

“Do you like producing?” Fallon asked.

“I do. I love to be in control of things,” she responded. “It’s better to have the executive producer title, otherwise you’re just like a bossy actor, rather than, ‘No, no, I have this title, I’m allowed to make these decisions.’ So, it makes me feel good, yeah.”

