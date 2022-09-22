Lili Reinhart to Receive the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award

REINHART’S MOMENT: Actress Lili Reinhart will be the 17th recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award, which will be presented to her during the 2022 WIF Honors on Oct. 27 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The actress will attend the Max Mara spring show in Milan on Thursday.

“She embodies all aspects of our values as a businesswoman, talented actress and advocate for causes that put women at the center and make them feel good in their own skin,” said Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, Max Mara global brand ambassador. “It is an honor and a pleasure to be able to celebrate such an artist, who to us is not only an ambassador of style but also of what Max Mara stands for as a brand.”

Reinhart can be now seen in Wanuri Kahiu’s “Look Both Ways,” which she executive produced for Netflix. Previously, she featured in and executive produced the coming-of-age drama “Chemical Hearts,” and starred in Lorene Scafaria’s feature film “Hustlers,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival. She also acted in “Galveston” and “Miss Stevens” and is popular for playing Betty Cooper in Greg Berlanti’s television series “Riverdale,” winning seven Teen Choice Awards.

As a producer, Reinhart closed an exclusive first look television and feature film deal with Amazon Studios under her production banner, Small Victory Productions.

“WIF is proud to honor Lili with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award, not only for her incredible style and growing talents behind the scenes with her production company Small Victory productions, but her fearless advocacy on mental health and body image issues,” said Kirsten Schaffer, WIF chief executive officer. “Lili represents the next generation creator who is extraordinarily talented and committed to social change, making her a great addition to the dynamic list of women who have received this award over the past 17 years.”

Reinhart is also a New York Times bestselling author for her book “Swimming Lessons,” which is a collection of poetry that was released by St. Martin’s Press in 2020.

Founded in 1973 as Women in Film, Los Angeles, WIF advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries, to achieve parity and transform culture. Past recipients include Zazie Beetz, Gemma Chan, Elizabeth Debicki, Alexandra Shipp, Zoey Deutch, Natalie Dormer, Kate Mara, Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes, Zoë Saldana, Elizabeth Banks, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emily Blunt and Maria Bello.