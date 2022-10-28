×
Lili Reinhart Does Sheer-illusion Dressing With Max Mara Floral Prints at WIF Honors Award Ceremony

The "Riverdale" actress took home the Max Mara Face of the Future Award at the ceremony.

Lili Reinhart at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women "Forging Forward" in Entertainment on Oct. 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Lili Reinhart at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment on Oct. 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lili Reinhart arrived at the Women in Film Honors on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, wearing a floral-print look.

For the occasion, Reinhart wore a black sheer-illusion crop top with a high neckline and a matching floor-length floral skirt from Max Mara.

Lili Reinhart at the Women in Film Honors Celebrating Women "Forging Forward" in Entertainment on Thursday.
Lili Reinhart at the Women in Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment on Thursday. Michael Buckner for Variety

Reinhart accessorized with subtle jewelry accents, including a bracelet, a ring and small hoop earrings.

For the look, she worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who is also the stylist to Gigi Hadid, Madelyn Cline and Maude Apatow.

Lili Reinhart at the Women in Film Honors Celebrating Women "Forging Forward" in Entertainment on Thursday.
Lili Reinhart at the Women in Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment on Thursday. Michael Buckner for Variety

Reinhart went for a clean makeup look with a soft pink lip, just a hint of blush and a touch of mascara. She had her hair slicked back and pulled in a tight bun.

WIF began pre-celebrations of the event on Tuesday night in honor of Reinhart, who was set to receive the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award. Reinhart is the 17th recipient of the award, which honors actresses at a turning point in their careers. Max Mara served as the sponsor for the 19th year in a row.

Reinhart is preparing to wrap the seventh and final season of the long-running television series “Riverdale.” Speaking to WWD on Tuesday, she described the transition to her next role as “exciting and bittersweet.”

Now she plans to focus on her company Small Victory Productions with a television and feature film deal with Amazon Studios.

Women in Film is an organization founded in 1983 to advocate for and advance the careers of women working in the screen industries. This year’s event honored Quinta Brunson, Dede Gardner, Jodi Kantor, Carey Mulligan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Katie Silberman, Megan Twohey and Olivia Wilde.

