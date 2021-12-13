Lilly Pulitzer Brings Iconic Bright Colors and Prints to Birthing Suites

Lilly Pulitzer, which is owned by Oxford Industries, looks to brighten up birthing suites.

Pulitzer has partnered with Good Samaritan Medical Center, part of the Palm Beach Health Network, to create the ultimate Palm Beach experience with the design of its new Lilly Pulitzer Birthing Suites and family waiting room in signature Lilly Pulitzer colors and prints.

Two VIP suites have been redesigned with the signature Lilly Pulitzer aesthetic with the aim of giving new moms and their families an uplifting experience when they deliver their babies. The renovated suites offer the VIP treatment to mom and baby, including Lilly Pulitzer designer accessories such as a robe, swaddle set and tote bag.

The VIP suites feature hand-painted floral, ocean jungle themed murals, bedding and window coverings in Lilly Pulitzer print fabrics, concierge service, waterfront views, waiting room and corridors furnished with Lilly Pulitzer furnishings, decor and artwork, and VIP food and beverage menu. Suites are $750 a night.

More than 30 families have delivered so far in the two suites. They are booked already through July 2022.

Lilly Pulitzer began her business by opening a Palm Beach juice stand in 1959 and asked her seamstress to make dresses in colorful prints that would camouflage fruit stains. The dresses soon outsold her drinks. The line of dresses was later expanded to sportswear, swim, loungewear and pajamas, activewear, outerwear, children’s clothing, and shoes and accessories and a home collection. Lilly Pulitzer died in 2013.

Pulitzer’s own granddaughter was born at Good Samaritan in West Palm Beach, Fla.

