Lilly Pulitzer is releasing its first commemorative coffee table book, “Lilly Pulitzer,” in collaboration with luxury publisher Assouline. The book release celebrates the fashion brand’s 60th anniversary and will be marked by a VIP cocktail reception at its Madison Avenue storefront on Tuesday.

Socialite Lilly Pulitzer founded the brand, known for its eccentric floral prints, in 1959. The book details the history and evolution of the label, including Pulitzer’s invention of the shift dress. “The timing was right to bring the brand to life,” said Esther Kramer, editor in chief of Assouline.

Jacqueline Kennedy and various members of New York’s elite Rockefeller, Vanderbilt and Whitney families donned Pulitzer’s designs. Because of her popularity among high-society clientele, the designer was known as the “Queen of Prep.”

Written by fashion historian Nancy MacDonnell, the book will be available as a special edition and classic edition, retailing for $195 and $85, respectively. The brand is also commemorating the occasion with the release of four new prints: Viva La Lilly, Cheek to Cheek, Lilly’s Pink Bouquet and Lilly’s Palm Beach.

“We are thrilled that this colorful, collectible volume of history and art will grace the homes and offices of so many lovers of the brand, of fashion and of bright, beautiful design,” said Michelle Kelly, Lilly Pulitzer’s chief executive officer.