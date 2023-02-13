×
Lilly Pulitzer Teams With Break the Love for Charitable Giving for Women’s History Month

Lilly Pulitzer will introduce Holding Court, a new Print With Purpose.

Lilly Pulitzer has partnered with Break the Love.
Lilly Pulitzer has partnered with Break the Love.

Lilly Pulitzer has teamed with Break the Love, a social sports app for racquet sports, to give Break the Love users exclusive first look access to the new Lilly Pulitzer Women’s Month Collection.

The capsule will be available on the Break the Love online platform starting Monday. It will also be available through Lilly Pulitzer online starting March 1.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Lilly Pulitzer will make donations totaling $50,000 to WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) Charities. In addition, proceeds from the collection’s sales on Break the Love will be donated to WTA Charities.

In honor of Women’s History Month in March, the Women’s Month Collection will introduce Holding Court, a new Lilly Pulitzer Print With Purpose. The print will support WTA Charities in their work to empower women and girls.

“We are excited to partner with Lilly Pulitzer to enable our community to give back through their Women’s Month collection to WTA Charities and support their mission to empower girls and women to access sport, community and education,” said Trisha Goyal, founder of Break the Love.

The partnership will include several special events, beginning with a panel and community tennis rally in Indian Wells during the BNP Paribas Open on March 5 at La Quinta Resort and Club. This event will feature WTA president Mickey Lawler and WTA players spanning the history of professional women’s tennis including Original 9 member and Tennis Hall of Famer Rosie Casals, former Top 20 player Peanut Harper and a current WTA player.

Break the Love will also return to Miami this year where the partnership will include a women’s rally and opportunity to shop the Lilly Pulitzer collection on April 1.

“We’re proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the WTA with a partnership that honors their empowerment of girls and women. Our Holding Court Print with Purpose was designed so that everyone from casual players to pros can support WTA Charities by hitting the court in style and with confidence,” said Mira Fain, executive vice president of design and development for Lilly Pulitzer.

