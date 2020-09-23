"The Paws for a Cause" collection for women and girls.

"The Paws for a Cause" collection for women and girls.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Lilly Pulitzer will launch a “Paws for a Cause” collection Oct. 1 in its stores and online. The collection benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The collection features an original print, dubbed “Paws for Cause,” that was handprinted in the Lilly Pulitzer print studio. It has pink ribbons, flowers and colorful cats, and is a tribute to breast cancer patients, caregivers, advocates, “thrivers” and loved ones who have succumbed to cancer.

The collection includes a women’s pajama top, pajama bottoms, robe, top, leggings, skort, scarf, hat, blanket, as well as girls’  leggings and T-shirt. Retail prices range from $38 to $138.

A skort from the “Paws for a Cause” collection.  courtesy shot.

Some specific styles in this collection were created with feedback from customers who had either gone through cancer treatments themselves or supported a loved one through treatment.

The hat with the “Paws for a Cause” print.  courtesy shot.

 

Lilly Pulitzer will donate $30,000 to BCRF, which will fund 600 hours of research. Since the start of the company’s relationship with BCRF in 2018, it has funded more than 3,000 hours of research by BCRF investigators.

 

You May Also Like

Lilly Pulitzer
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus