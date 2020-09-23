In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Lilly Pulitzer will launch a “Paws for a Cause” collection Oct. 1 in its stores and online. The collection benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The collection features an original print, dubbed “Paws for Cause,” that was handprinted in the Lilly Pulitzer print studio. It has pink ribbons, flowers and colorful cats, and is a tribute to breast cancer patients, caregivers, advocates, “thrivers” and loved ones who have succumbed to cancer.

The collection includes a women’s pajama top, pajama bottoms, robe, top, leggings, skort, scarf, hat, blanket, as well as girls’ leggings and T-shirt. Retail prices range from $38 to $138.

Some specific styles in this collection were created with feedback from customers who had either gone through cancer treatments themselves or supported a loved one through treatment.

Lilly Pulitzer will donate $30,000 to BCRF, which will fund 600 hours of research. Since the start of the company’s relationship with BCRF in 2018, it has funded more than 3,000 hours of research by BCRF investigators.