Lilly is making a splash in Southern California.

Lilly Pulitzer has partnered with the Balboa Bay Resort, a waterfront resort in Newport Beach, Calif. The resort’s outdoor pool cabanas and daybeds will be outfitted in Lilly Pulitzer’s prints to celebrate its completed pool bar. Colorful pillows, curtain tie backs and towels from the brand are also featured.

On July 27, guests and locals can shop Lilly Pulitzer’s on-site pop-up shop that carries the latest collection.

The resort’s pool bar staff will also wear Lilly Pulitzer uniforms featuring the vibrant watercolor coral Sink or Swim print from Pulitzer’s summer 2019 collection. In addition, the resort is serving a Viva La Lilly cocktail. Guests and locals who book Balboa Bay Resort’s VIP cabanas will also receive gifts from the collection.

Pulitzer was inspired by the opening of its first West Coast retail store at Fashion Island, located two-and-a-half miles from the resort, last March.

The brand, which has been in business 60 years and is known for its colorful floral prints, has been looking to raise its profile on the West Coast.