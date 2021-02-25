Lilly Pulitzer’s Print With Purpose initiative is getting behind the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. Lilly Pulitzer’s program has partnered with charities for limited-edition, capsule collections in exclusive, hand-painted prints since 2017, and this year marks its fourth print for Honda Classic Cares, the philanthropic arm of March’s annual PGA tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

“We worked to design a print that’s full of optimism and a fun spirit assorted into a collection that’s perfectly suited for a round of golf, spectating or a sunny lifestyle,” said Lilly Pulitzer chief executive officer Michelle Kelly, of its pink, white and aqua golf motifs combined with the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation’s logo — a bear inside a heart — against a navy ground.

Seven styles are based on bestsellers from the regular golf and activewear collections in UPF 50+ materials. Women’s pieces include the Monica skort with a scalloped hem, Claudia long-sleeve dress and Leona zip-up jacket. There’s also a matching cap, as well as a girls’ Little Skipper popover with a kangaroo pocket. The capsule, which launched in conjunction with the spring 2021 collection in February, retails for $40 to $138 at Lilly Pulitzer’s online store and most of its nearly 20 boutiques throughout Florida. Rather than a portion of proceeds from each sale, the brand made a flat donation of $35,000 to Honda Classic Cares.

Last year’s tournament raised a record-breaking $5.35 million, and the majority of Honda Classic Cares’ total donations exceeding $50 million have been distributed to pediatric services. More than 100 regional nonprofits benefit, but this year’s Print With Purpose directly supports the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

“This is the first time we have specifically named the beneficiary of our Honda Classic Cares donation,” Kelly said.

The Print With Purpose’s number of partnerships varies year to year. Honda Classic Cares is its first in 2021, with the next partnership’s print slated for Mother’s Day.