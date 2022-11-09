Lilly Singh Shines in ‘Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4’ Show With Orange Honeycomb Bra and Vibrant Makeup

Lilly Singh appeared in Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4” on Nov. 9 on Prime Video in a bold orange ensemble.

The YouTube star was among the cast of Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty video project. For her segment, Singh wore a scallop-trim honeycomb bra, orange lounge pants and a matching robe. She accessorized with a pair of gemstone earrings.

Lilly Singh during Rihanna ’s “Savage X Fenty: Vol. 4.” Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savag

For makeup, Singh stayed on par with the other dramatic makeup looks in the campaign. Her entire upper eyelids, the top of her nose and around her eyes were adorned with yellow-orange eye shadow, while her face was contoured with plum blush and she sported a matching lip.

The front of Singh’s hair was done in bangs, while the top of her head was done in a braided bun with one large braid over the center.

The Savage x Fenty: Volume 4” also features Anitta, Burna Boy, Maxwell, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Johnny Depp, Kornbread, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko.

Lilly Singh during Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty: Vol. 4.” Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savag

This season’s show also marked the launch of Savage x Fenty’s sports collection, led by newly appointed executive design director Adam Selman. The line features lingerie-inspired detailing, low and medium-impact bras, high-waisted leggings and a bodysuit.

Since her talk show, “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” was canceled last year, Singh has focused on other endeavors. In April, she released her book “Be a Triangle.” Last month, CTV announced she would host its primetime quiz show “Battle of the Generations.”

“Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4” was executive-produced and creative-directed by Rihanna. The project is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. This marks the fourth consecutive year of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. The collection is available to shop on the Amazon Fashion Store and savagex.com.