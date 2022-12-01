Lily Allen Sparkles in Sequined Coat at ‘Violent Night’ Premiere With Husband David Harbour

Lily Allen attended the premiere of “Violent Night” on Thursday in Hollywood wearing a regal button-up dress.

For the occasion celebrating her husband David Harbour’s movie, the singer and actress wore a sparkling sequined coat with a high neckline by Alessandra Rich. Details of the tailored ensemble included a high-neck silhouette and gold statement buttons.

Allen coordinated the coat with a pair of black boots and a black evening clutch bag. She finished the look by accessorizing with a pair of earrings and several rings in various shapes.

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend the premiere of “Violent Night” on Nov. 29 in Hollywood. Getty Images

The coat Allen selected to wear is from Alessandra Rich’s fall 2022 collection. The collection was described as conveying a mix of toughness, seductiveness and irony.

For makeup, Allen went for an evening-ready look with a glossy nude lip, blush to accent her cheeks, heavy mascara and shimmering eye shadow. For hair, she went for a page boy bob cut.

Harbour, in contrast, went for a more classic look compared to his wife. He wore a black suit and white button-up shirt but added a bit of flair to the look with a red pocket square.

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend the premiere of “Violent Night” on Nov. 29 in Hollywood. WireImage

After putting more emphasis on her music for a few years, Allen is shifting her focus back toward more acting projects. In June, it was revealed she would star alongside Freema Agyeman in Sharon Horgan’s comedy-drama “Dreamland.”

“Violent Night” is an action-comedy film that tells the story of a group of mercenaries who break into a compound to take a wealthy family hostage. Their plans hit a road bump when they encounter Santa Claus, who appears more than equipped to fight back.

In addition to Harbour, the film stars John Leguizamo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder and Cam Gigandet. The movie releases in theaters on Friday.