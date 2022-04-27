Lily Collins Is the New Face of Living Proof

Lily Collins is bringing her star power to Living Proof.

The hair care brand revealed on Wednesday it has tapped the “Emily in Paris” actress as its latest brand ambassador. She appears in the brand’s “We Have Haircare Down to a Science” campaign, which highlights Living Proof’s innovations in the category.

“When you treat your hair well, you’re treating yourself well,” Collins said in a statement. “Living Proof’s philosophy is rooted in cutting-edge science. Their products aren’t about masking your hair problems, they formulate them so your hair can be its best, most natural self. As someone who is always striving to keep my hair healthy, I was so drawn to this philosophy and the products that delivered the best hair I’ve ever had in my life. And you can see it, in its growth, shine, how it withstands all of the damage I put it through.”

Lily Collins Courtesy of Living Proof

Collins’ Living Proof campaign comes at a time when the brand has experienced five quarters of 30 percent growth, according to the company. The campaign also comes after Living Proof launched a TikTok challenge to promote its reformulated Full Dry Volume + Texture Spray, where it asked social media users to create a video where they applied the product on flat hair to see the product’s voluminous results.

“The brand is called Living Proof for a reason. It was founded on the principle that there wasn’t a need for marketing fluff, universal ingredients or smoke and mirrors,” said Zach Rieken, chief executive officer of Living Proof. “We were, and always will be, about showing off how our products actually perform — through the people who use them. And having a modern muse like Lily Collins partner with us shows that proof is impactful and resonates in an extremely valuable way.”

Collins’ Living Proof appointment isn’t the actress’ first in the beauty industry. She has been a long-time ambassador for Lancôme, signing with the beauty brand in 2013. In celebration of Collins’ hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” Lancôme teamed with the show in November, releasing an “Emily in Paris”-themed makeup set inspired by Collins’ titular character.

The actress has also worked with Cartier, serving as the face of its Clash [Un]limited Collection and the Double C de Cartier handbag.

