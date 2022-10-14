Lily Collins Gets Playful in Plaid With Dramatic Bow Detail at Ralph Lauren’s West Coast Runway Show

Lily Collins arrived in plaid to attend Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.

The actress had on a navy and green plaid corset-style top with a matching oversize bow and floor-length train. She coordinated with a pair of minimalist black trousers and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Lily Collins attends the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens on Oct. 13. Getty Images

Collins accessorized with subtle jewelry pieces, including several rings on her fingers and a pair of small hoop earrings.

She sported a colorful lip and smoky eye shadow with eye-popping mascara. Her hair was straightened, with bangs.

Lily Collins attends the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens on Oct. 13. Getty Images

It’s been a busy year for Collins. The actress was named the face of hair care brand Living Proof last April and appeared in the brand’s “We Have Haircare Down to a Science” campaign. Collins is also gearing up to promote the third season of her hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” which debuts on Dec. 21.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell at the Ralph Lauren spring runway show held at The Huntington Museum on Oct. 13 in San Marino, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

Collins’ relationship with Ralph Lauren dates to 2021, when she wore a gown by the designer for her wedding to director Charlie McDowell.

Ralph Lauren’s first runway show on the West Coast showcased his Collection, Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, and children’s lines. Notable guests included Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and Robin Wright.