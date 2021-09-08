A Closer Look at Lily Collins’ Wedding Dress

Lily Collins looked to Ralph Lauren for her wedding this weekend.

The “Emily in Paris” actress married director Charlie McDowell on Sept. 4 at the Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado wearing a custom look from the American fashion designer, one of the few bridal gowns the brand has designed.

Collins’ wedding dress was a custom Calais-Caudry lace Ralph Lauren Collection gown. The formfitting dress was designed with allover lace and a turtleneck and paired with a hood and cape, which took almost 200 hours to craft. The dress was created at a Leavers lace weaving loom, which produces meters of delicate cotton lace, according to Ralph Lauren.

The cape was embellished with Swarovski-beaded micro flowers and silk organza petals that were placed to follow the design of the Calais-Caudry lace.

Collins gave a closer look at her wedding on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing photos of her and McDowell against a natural backdrop.

“What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start.”

McDowell also looked to Ralph Lauren for his wedding tuxedo, choosing a black Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit.

Collins is among a lengthy list of celebrities who’ve gotten married this year. This year has also seen the weddings of Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Issa Rae, all of whom wore custom Vera Wang wedding dresses for their ceremonies.

