×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Pantone Unveils Fashion Color Trend Report for NYFW Spring 2022

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

Christian Siriano Spring RTW 2022

A Closer Look at Lily Collins’ Wedding Dress

The “Emily in Paris” actress married director Charlie McDowell on Saturday in a custom gown.

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,
Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins were married on Sept. 4. Instagram/Lily Collins

Lily Collins looked to Ralph Lauren for her wedding this weekend.

The “Emily in Paris” actress married director Charlie McDowell on Sept. 4 at the Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado wearing a custom look from the American fashion designer, one of the few bridal gowns the brand has designed.

Collins’ wedding dress was a custom Calais-Caudry lace Ralph Lauren Collection gown. The formfitting dress was designed with allover lace and a turtleneck and paired with a hood and cape, which took almost 200 hours to craft. The dress was created at a Leavers lace weaving loom, which produces meters of delicate cotton lace, according to Ralph Lauren.

The cape was embellished with Swarovski-beaded micro flowers and silk organza petals that were placed to follow the design of the Calais-Caudry lace.

Collins gave a closer look at her wedding on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing photos of her and McDowell against a natural backdrop.

“What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start.”

McDowell also looked to Ralph Lauren for his wedding tuxedo, choosing a black Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit.

Collins is among a lengthy list of celebrities who’ve gotten married this year. This year has also seen the weddings of Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Issa Rae, all of whom wore custom Vera Wang wedding dresses for their ceremonies.

READ MORE HERE:

Meghan Markle Receives Top Spot on Google’s Most Searched Celebrity Wedding Dress List 

5 Trends From the 2021 New York Bridal Fashion Week 

Kim Kardashian West Wears Balenciaga Wedding Gown at ‘Donda’ Listening Event 

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lily Collins Wedding Dress: Closer Look,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad