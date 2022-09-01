×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Business

Contemporary Sportswear Kicks Into High Gear for Fall

Fashion

New Designers Are Forging the Future at Storied Brands in Italy

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of R13

Most recently she was vice president of Collection ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear at Michael Kors

Lily Gunn Townsend
Lily Gunn Townsend Amy Drucker

R13, the New York-based denim firm, has named Lily Gunn Townsend president.

Most recently, she was with Michael Kors as vice president of Collection ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear. She was at Kors for 17 years.

At R13, she reports to Chris Leba, chief executive officer and creative director.

Gunn will oversee global wholesale, retail, manufacturing, and product development for R13 and Denimist.

“I am so excited to work with a visionary like Chris and support the R13 and Denimist teams in this time of evolution and global growth,” said Gunn.

Leba founded R13 in New York City in 2009 with a premium denim focus, and the brand has since expanded to elevated ready-to-wear and footwear. The well-established brand has become a staple to the ever-growing grunge movement with its edgy take on denim and sportswear.

“Our design formula has always been this yin and yang — of familiarness and the idea of saying, ‘I know what that is, but I’ve never seen it like that before’ — that’s my personal language,” Leba told WWD in June while showing resort 2023.

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Hot Summer Bags

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad