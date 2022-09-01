Lily Gunn Townsend Named President of R13

R13, the New York-based denim firm, has named Lily Gunn Townsend president.

Most recently, she was with Michael Kors as vice president of Collection ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear. She was at Kors for 17 years.

At R13, she reports to Chris Leba, chief executive officer and creative director.

Gunn will oversee global wholesale, retail, manufacturing, and product development for R13 and Denimist.

“I am so excited to work with a visionary like Chris and support the R13 and Denimist teams in this time of evolution and global growth,” said Gunn.

Leba founded R13 in New York City in 2009 with a premium denim focus, and the brand has since expanded to elevated ready-to-wear and footwear. The well-established brand has become a staple to the ever-growing grunge movement with its edgy take on denim and sportswear.

“Our design formula has always been this yin and yang — of familiarness and the idea of saying, ‘I know what that is, but I’ve never seen it like that before’ — that’s my personal language,” Leba told WWD in June while showing resort 2023.