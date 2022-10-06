EXCLUSIVE: Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign Inspired By Studio 54

Lily James is lending her star power to Charlotte Tilbury.

The Emmy-nominated actress stars in the beauty brand’s holiday 2022 campaign that’s inspired by the Studio 54 era. James models Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday products alongside Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Twiggy.

This is James’ second campaign with Charlotte Tilbury. The actress was tapped last month to be the face of the brand’s Magic Cream. James has also worked with brands like Versace and the Natural Diamond Council.

Tilbury tapped Twiggy as a brand ambassador this past March, working with the model to enter the brand into the metaverse. Moss was also tapped this past January and made the face of Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation.

James is best known for her roles in “Cinderella,” “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” and “Downton Abbey.” She gained praise for her role as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” earlier this year, which told a dramatized version of the marriage and sex tape scandal involving Anderson and her husband Tommy Lee.

The Charlotte Tilbury holiday collection includes sets like the Secret to Supermodel Eyes bundle, the Dreamy Superstar Glow Kit, the Iconic Mini Lip Trio and the Enhancing Beauty Secrets bundle. The prices range from $40 to $375 and products are available on the brand’s website.

“I wanted to bring that feeling of the ultimate party and ultimate celebration to life capturing and reimagining the energy of those iconic party looks with innovative, modern textures and formulas,” Tilbury said about the holiday collection. “So, I worked with my scientists to bring that sparkling crystal dimension light into these products in a way that would never have been possible before.”