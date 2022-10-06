×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

EXCLUSIVE: Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign Inspired By Studio 54

The actress is joined by Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Twiggy in the campaign.

Lily James stars in Charlotte Tilbury's holiday campaign
Lily James stars in Charlotte Tilbury's holiday campaign. Courtesy

Lily James is lending her star power to Charlotte Tilbury.

The Emmy-nominated actress stars in the beauty brand’s holiday 2022 campaign that’s inspired by the Studio 54 era. James models Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday products alongside Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Twiggy. 

This is James’ second campaign with Charlotte Tilbury. The actress was tapped last month to be the face of the brand’s Magic Cream. James has also worked with brands like Versace and the Natural Diamond Council.

Lily James models Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday products alongside the likes of Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Twiggy
Lily James models Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday products alongside the likes of Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Twiggy.

Tilbury tapped Twiggy as a brand ambassador this past March, working with the model to enter the brand into the metaverse. Moss was also tapped this past January and made the face of Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation. 

Related Galleries

James is best known for her roles in “Cinderella,” “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” and “Downton Abbey.” She gained praise for her role as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” earlier this year, which told a dramatized version of the marriage and sex tape scandal involving Anderson and her husband Tommy Lee. 

The Charlotte Tilbury holiday collection includes sets like the Secret to Supermodel Eyes bundle, the Dreamy Superstar Glow Kit, the Iconic Mini Lip Trio and the Enhancing Beauty Secrets bundle. The prices range from $40 to $375 and products are available on the brand’s website. 

“I wanted to bring that feeling of the ultimate party and ultimate celebration to life capturing and reimagining the energy of those iconic party looks with innovative, modern textures and formulas,” Tilbury said about the holiday collection. “So, I worked with my scientists to bring that sparkling crystal dimension light into these products in a way that would never have been possible before.”

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Hot Summer Bags

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lily James Stars in Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Campaign: Photos

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad