Lily James and Sebastian Stan Attend ‘Pam & Tommy’ Premiere Event

Lily James and Sebastian Stan came together on Tuesday night to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated Hulu miniseries, “Pam & Tommy,” which is a dramatized version of the marriage between actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and the unauthorized release of their sex tape.

The celebrities joined their costars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling at a premiere event Tuesday night in Los Angeles, with each arriving in their own standout fashion look.

James arrived wearing one of her most bold looks to date: a pink cutout blazer jacket over a silver, bustier-style cutout dress from Versace’s fall 2021 couture collection. Stan opted for a gray-blue suit from Sandro Paris.

Lily James in Versace at the “Pam & Tommy” photo call event. HULU

Rogen also went with a gray look for the premiere event, wearing a relaxed suit jacket and matching trousers over an off-white shirt. Schilling was another that went the suit route, wearing a relaxed white, cropped jacket and matching trousers.

The “Pam & Tommy” miniseries first announced in December 2020 and has slowly built up buzz by releasing set photos of Stan and James dressed in character. Fans were quick to praise the celebrities for how closely they resembled the original figures.

Anderson and Lee married in 1995 after knowing each other for four days. They were one of the most well-known couples of the 1990s for their public relationship and sex tape scandal. They ultimately divorced in 1998 and share two sons, Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

“Pam & Tommy” will debut on Hulu on Feb. 2.

