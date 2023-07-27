EXCLUSIVE: Lily-Rose Depp to Front Chanel Première Reedition Watch Campaign

TICKING ALONG: Lily-Rose Depp will be fronting a new advertising campaign for Chanel’s Première Original Edition watch, slated for release Sept. 1.

The 24-year-old, who appears as troubled pop star Jocelyn in the HBO drama series “The Idol,” described the watch as “beautiful, delicate, chic, classic” and a design “only Chanel could make.”

Depp became the youngest ambassador for the Rue Cambon house in 2015 but once told WWD her first memory of wearing Chanel was “probably when [she] was still in diapers.”

She’s since fronted a number of campaigns for the luxury house, becoming the face of its Rouge Coco Bloom and Rouge Coco Flash lipsticks, the No.5 L’Eau scent and the J-12 watch, as well as one of the four chosen to represent its Sac 22 handbag for its launch.

The Première Original Edition was launched last year to mark the 35th anniversary of its namesake, considered the starting point for Chanel’s watchmaking division, with a rework of “minute details” to keep the new version “true to itself,” according to Arnaud Chastaingt, director of the Chanel watchmaking creation studio.

Launched in 1987, the original design was the work of the late Jacques Helleu, who intended it to be strong, unique and “an eternal reference,” he would later say, according to Thames & Hudson’s volume on Chanel’s watchmaking.

Modeled after the stopper of the brand’s bestselling No.5 fragrance and given a bracelet-like form factor, with hands floating on a black lacquer dial featuring no numbers and set in a gold case, the design was “far more than a watch…a lesson in style,” Chastaingt said.