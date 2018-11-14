SEEING RED: Chanel loves a big spectacle. To debut the new Red Edition of its No.5 L’Eau perfume, the French house mounted a life-size, eight-meter version of the limited-edition perfume bottle and lit up London’s Berkeley Square in red.

This is the first time that the fragrance’s bottle has been reinterpreted — and strayed from its recognizable clear design — since its launch in 1921.

“It’s such a powerful color,” said Chanel ambassador Lily Rose-Depp, who hosted a dinner at the revamped Annabel’s across the street, to toast the launch.

Rose-Depp, who has been the face of Chanel No.5 L’eau since 2016, looked the part in a black Chanel jumpsuit with chain straps, paired with a sparkly Chanel belt and a bag in the shape of the No.5 fragrance.

Her most recent Chanel No.5 campaign launched with the hashtag “You Know Me and You Don’t,” which she said she immediately resonated with.

“I’m a Gemini with Scorpio rising and had a French American upbringing. There are a lot of paradoxes in my personality,” said Depp, adding that she is similarly drawn to the paradoxes Chanel embodies. “The hashtag also speaks to [the spirit of] No.5 — a perfume that spans so many generations. My mother and grandmother both wore it and now it’s being reinvented. That definitely has a paradox to it. “

Guests at the dinner included Arizona Muse, The Bloom Twins and Freya Mavor, who posed in front of the life-size bottle at Annabel’s and danced to the sounds of DJ Pedro Winter.

The No.5 installation will continue its journey across London, following the launch event. From Berkeley Square it is set to travel to New Bond Street, Old Spitalfields Market, Duke of York Square and Covent Garden.