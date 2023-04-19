×
Jennifer Foyle, Michele Parsons to Be Honored by LIM Fashion Education Foundation

The event will celebrate LIM FEF's 45th anniversary on May 10.

Jennifer Foyle and Michele Parsons
Jennifer Foyle and Michele Parsons Courtesy

The LIM Fashion Education Foundation, or LIM FEF, will present Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative officer for American Eagle and Aerie, and Michele Parsons, chief merchandising officer of Kate Spade, with the organization’s first “Fashion Forward” awards.

Foyle and Parsons will be honored at an event celebrating LIM FEF’s 45th anniversary on May 10 at 6 p.m. at a rooftop location in New York. The evening will feature a cocktail party and a silent auction.

Foyle and Parsons are being recognized for their commitment to empowering the next generation of retail leaders. Both women serve on the LIM FEF board of directors and have shown their dedication to the nonprofit organization’s mission to raise and administer funds for scholarships and educational enhancements that benefit LIM College students.

