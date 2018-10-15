CENTER STAGE: Coach will be honored at Lincoln Center next month.

The Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala has planned “An Evening Honoring Coach,” for Nov. 29 at Alice Tully Hall. There, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers will be bestowed with the Women’s Leadership Award, a high honor for a male fashion designer.

“New York City has been Coach’s home since 1941, and the art and culture of the city continuously inspire everything we do,” Vevers said of his approaching award. “I am extremely happy to be honored by Lincoln Center, an iconic cultural institution and symbol of creativity in New York. I am also proud to accept this award at an evening that will benefit the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund as it continues to support arts, education and the development of new talent.”

“The Lincoln Center Corporate Fund is thrilled to honor Stuart Vevers with the Women’s Leadership Award,” said Lincoln Center acting president Russell Granet. “Stuart’s unparalleled designs, his charm and his vision for the future of Coach combine to elevate an exceptional brand even further. We celebrate Stuart for his unique spirit as we raise vital funds to support the vast array of 10 world-class resident arts organizations on the Lincoln Center campus.”

Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Glenda Bailey and Hearst president and chief executive officer Steven Swartz will be among the evening’s co-chairs. The gala’s committee includes Selena Gomez, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael B. Jordan, Kiko Mizuhara and Joshua Shulman.

The gala will feature a performance by Chaka Khan.