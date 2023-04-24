‘Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel’ Will be Published by Phaidon in Septemer

Since Linda Evangelista and Steven Meisel met in 1987, they have been making images together, many of the most iconic in fashion. Now, those images are part of new book, “Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel,” that will be published by Phaidon on Sept. 13, the final day of New York Fashion Week.

The book, which features an introduction by William Norwich, has more than 190 images spanning a quarter of a century and represents Evangelista’s first book.

Evangelista, 57, is one of the world’s most recognizable and photographed models of all time, and has been Meisel’s muse and friend for more than 35 years. She has graced more than 700 magazine covers and has walked the runways for countless ready-to-wear and haute couture shows worldwide.

Linda Evangelista and Steven Meisel Courtesy shot from Phaidon

The book, $150, was art directed by Jason Duzansky, and is packaged in a cloth case. The photographs, from 1987 to 2011, portray Evangelista’s iconic poses and characters, and Meisel’s ability to capture the essence of his subject.

“Theirs is one of the most — if not the most — enviable friendships and creative collaborations that I know,” wrote Norwich, who proposed the book to Evangelista and Meisel in 2015. “It was an honor and happy adventure to spend time with the subjects and the iconic images,” Norwich told WWD.

Fashion observers note that Meisel has finally joined Instagram (@stevenmeiselofficial) — ostensibly to promote his new book.

This is Meisel’s first book since the highly successful 1992 book, “Sex,” by Madonna, that featured Meisel’s provocative imagery.