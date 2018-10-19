U.K.-based luxury eyewear brand Linda Farrow today opens its third U.S. stand-alone store at 8409 Melrose Place in Los Angeles. The store follows Bal Harbour and New York locations opened within the last 18 months, reinforcing the brand’s presence in the U.S. The brand dabbled in the L.A. retail scene with a pop-up at Platform in Culver City.

The store follows the same creative direction as the units in New York and Miami, embracing femininity and masculinity, light, texture and color, all within 1,055 square feet. Founder and creative director Simon Jablon worked closely on the store’s identity to create an atmosphere of earthy luxury within a compact footprint.

“Los Angeles has its own unique vibe and take on the international fashion scene, which is something we at Linda Farrow embrace and relate to. We couldn’t be more excited to have found the ideal space in one of best shopping streets in the world, Melrose Place,” said Jablon.

Mixing materials such as cast concrete and rough plaster with more polished elements like onyx, brass, and peach suede, the space creates a mix of textures to provide a backdrop for the glasses, which are displayed within individual wall-mounted vitrines and a gold “wonder cube” storage unit.

The store carries the range of men’s and women’s optical and sun collections, with a focus on the 24-karat gold, platinum and rose gold lenses. The store also houses the brand’s collaborations, including those with Alessandra Rich, Dries Van Noten, No. 21 and Matthew Williamson.