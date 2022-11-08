Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in ’70s-inspired Akris Suit for ‘Good Morning America’

Lindsay Lohan began her day in New York City on Tuesday with a colorful arrival at the “Good Morning America” studios.

“The Lowdown” podcast host wore an Akris double-breasted blazer and boot-cut pantsuit from the brand’s fall 2022 collection.

Lindsay Lohan on Nov. 8 in New York City at “Good Morning America” studios. GC Images

Lohan’s retro-inspired style was engulfed in Akris’ Drei Teile print — a signature pattern for creative director Albert Kriemler — ranging in red, yellow, orange, white, forest and electric green hues.

The coat’s silhouette was left unbuttoned as Lohan paired it with a cashmere silk jersey mock neck top underneath. The matching pants came fitted with a high-rise hem.

Lindsay Lohan on Nov. 8 in New York City at “Good Morning America” studios. GC Images

She completed the look with burgundy Giuseppe Zanotti “Bebe” patent leather platform pumps.

Harnessing all the focus on the ’70s-inspired ensemble, Lohan wore her hair away from the face in a middle-parted low bun by hairstylist Danielle Priano. She complemented the look with gold hoops and silver rings.

The “Good Morning America” Instagram page shared highlights from the conversation with Lohan, who will mark her return to film in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” movie. She also reflected on her leading role as a child actor in “The Parent Trap,” which will celebrate its 25th year anniversary in 2023.