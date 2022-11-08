×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in ’70s-inspired Akris Suit for ‘Good Morning America’

Lohan arrived at the TV studios wearing a look from the Akris fall 2022 collection.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Lindsay Lohan is seen on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Lindsay Lohan on Nov. 8 in New York City at "Good Morning America" studios. GC Images

Lindsay Lohan began her day in New York City on Tuesday with a colorful arrival at the “Good Morning America” studios.

“The Lowdown” podcast host wore an Akris double-breasted blazer and boot-cut pantsuit from the brand’s fall 2022 collection.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Lindsay Lohan is seen outside "GMA" on November 8, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
 Lindsay Lohan on Nov. 8 in New York City at “Good Morning America” studios. GC Images

Lohan’s retro-inspired style was engulfed in Akris’ Drei Teile print — a signature pattern for creative director Albert Kriemler — ranging in red, yellow, orange, white, forest and electric green hues.

Related Galleries

The coat’s silhouette was left unbuttoned as Lohan paired it with a cashmere silk jersey mock neck top underneath. The matching pants came fitted with a high-rise hem.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Lindsay Lohan is seen on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
 Lindsay Lohan on Nov. 8 in New York City at “Good Morning America” studios. GC Images

She completed the look with burgundy Giuseppe Zanotti “Bebe” patent leather platform pumps.

Harnessing all the focus on the ’70s-inspired ensemble, Lohan wore her hair away from the face in a middle-parted low bun by hairstylist Danielle Priano. She complemented the look with gold hoops and silver rings.

The “Good Morning America” Instagram page shared highlights from the conversation with Lohan, who will mark her return to film in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” movie. She also reflected on her leading role as a child actor in “The Parent Trap,” which will celebrate its 25th year anniversary in 2023.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Hot Summer Bags

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lindsay Lohan Gets Colorfully Retro in Akris Suit for 'GMA' Interview

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad