Lindsay Lohan Is Launching a Podcast

Lindsay Lohan is getting into podcasts.

The actress and entrepreneur revealed Monday she is teaming up with Studio71 to create a podcast. The podcast is still unnamed and slated to be released later this year or early next year.

“I’m excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast,” Lohan said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to connecting with more fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries.”

Specifics on the podcast — such as topics or guests — have not been revealed, but according to Studio71, Lohan will “share her authentic voice” through the podcast and listeners will “get the chance to experience a never-before-seen side of the megastar.”

Lohan’s podcast joins Studio71’s slate of female-hosted shows and furthers the network’s commitment to investing in female hosts.

While Lohan is best known for her acting roles in hit films like “The Parent Trap,” “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls” from the late ‘90s and early 2000s, she’s since transitioned into the hospitality business, running her Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece. Lohan documented her experience running the hotel in an MTV reality TV show, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” which ran for one season in 2019.

Throughout her acting and singing career, Lohan has been involved in the fashion world. She’s appeared in Jill Stuart and Miu Miu campaigns and was tapped as an artistic adviser for French fashion house Emanuel Ungaro in 2009.

