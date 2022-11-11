×
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

Business

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

Business

Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear

Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lohan returns to acting with the holiday-themed movie now streaming on Netflix.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1743 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lindsay Lohan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Lindsay Lohan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 10. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red.

For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.

Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed her for her promotional tour for “Falling for Christmas.” In addition to this look for “Jimmy Fallon,” Roach also styled her for the New York red carpet premiere in a floral Valentino dress.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1743 -- Pictured: Actress Lindsay Lohan poses backstage on Thursday, November 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Lindsay Lohan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 10. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Recently, Roach received the inaugural CFDA stylist award for his accomplishments as a celebrity stylist. His roster of clients also includes Zendaya, Kerry Washington and Megan Thee Stallion.

For makeup, Lohan worked with Kristofer Buckle for a television-ready look, including a matte lip, a touch of blush, light smokey eye shadow and mascara. For hair, she worked with hairstylist Danielle Priano, who parted her hair down the center and gave her a voluminous wavy style. Her nails, done by celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein, were also red and coordinated with the dress.

Lohan’s fashion has been a focus during her ongoing promotional tour for “Falling for Christmas.” In addition to the Valentino dress she wore for the New York red carpet premiere, she also wore a colorful double-breasted blazer and boot-cut pants from Akris to appear on “Good Morning America.”

“Falling for Christmas” was released on Netflix on Nov. 10. The film also stars Chord Overstreet, Jack Wagner, George Young, Chase Ramsey and Blythe Howard. The comedy has been described as Lohan’s comeback vehicle after a break from movies. The actress also recorded a version of the Christmas classic song “Jingle Bell Rock” for the film.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

