Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red.

For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.

Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed her for her promotional tour for “Falling for Christmas.” In addition to this look for “Jimmy Fallon,” Roach also styled her for the New York red carpet premiere in a floral Valentino dress.

Lindsay Lohan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 10. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Recently, Roach received the inaugural CFDA stylist award for his accomplishments as a celebrity stylist. His roster of clients also includes Zendaya, Kerry Washington and Megan Thee Stallion.

For makeup, Lohan worked with Kristofer Buckle for a television-ready look, including a matte lip, a touch of blush, light smokey eye shadow and mascara. For hair, she worked with hairstylist Danielle Priano, who parted her hair down the center and gave her a voluminous wavy style. Her nails, done by celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein, were also red and coordinated with the dress.

Lohan’s fashion has been a focus during her ongoing promotional tour for “Falling for Christmas.” In addition to the Valentino dress she wore for the New York red carpet premiere, she also wore a colorful double-breasted blazer and boot-cut pants from Akris to appear on “Good Morning America.”

“Falling for Christmas” was released on Netflix on Nov. 10. The film also stars Chord Overstreet, Jack Wagner, George Young, Chase Ramsey and Blythe Howard. The comedy has been described as Lohan’s comeback vehicle after a break from movies. The actress also recorded a version of the Christmas classic song “Jingle Bell Rock” for the film.