Lindsay Lohan Dazzles in Floral-embroidered Valentino Dress for ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Lindsay Lohan arrived on the red carpet in a sequined floral lace dress by Valentino on Wednesday in New York City for the screening of her new Netflix film, “Falling for Christmas.”

She coordinated the embroidered column gown with a gold quilted handbag and jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb, including several diamond rings and diamond earrings.

Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” screening on Nov. 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

Lohan worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach to create her look for the film premiere. Roach has an extensive list of celebrity clients, including Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion and Kerry Washington. Roach recently won the inaugural CFDA Stylist Award at the recent CFDA Fashion Awards.

Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” screening on Nov. 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

For makeup, Lohan tapped Kristofer Buckle for an evening-ready look, including a glossy coral pink lip, a hint of blush, smokey eye shadow and mascara. Hairstylist Danielle Priano gave her a tight ponytail.

Chord Overstreet and Lindsay Lohan attend Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” screening on Nov. 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

“Falling for Christmas” tells the story of a wealthy hotel heiress who develops amnesia and finds herself in the care of a cabin owner, played by Chord Overstreet. The two start falling in love as the heiress discovers the meaning of Christmas and life beyond material things.

Lohan recently took to “Good Morning America” to promote the film. For the television appearance, she wore a colorful double-breasted blazer and boot-cut pants from Akris.

“Falling for Christmas” released on Netflix on Thursday. The film also stars Jack Wagner, George Young, Chase Ramsey and Blythe Howard. The comedy has been described as Lohan’s comeback vehicle after a break from movies. The actress also recorded a version of the Christmas classic song “Jingle Bell Rock” for the film.