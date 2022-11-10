×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani Looks Toward Retirement

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Conjures a Gingerbread Christmas Fantasy at Harrods

Fashion

A ‘Youthquake’ Is Redefining American Fashion

Lindsay Lohan Dazzles in Floral-embroidered Valentino Dress for ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

The actress returns to film acting with her holiday-themed movie streaming on Netflix.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix‚Äôs Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)
Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix's "Falling for Christmas" screening on Nov. 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

Lindsay Lohan arrived on the red carpet in a sequined floral lace dress by Valentino on Wednesday in New York City for the screening of her new Netflix film, “Falling for Christmas.”

She coordinated the embroidered column gown with a gold quilted handbag and jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb, including several diamond rings and diamond earrings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)
Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” screening on Nov. 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

Lohan worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach to create her look for the film premiere. Roach has an extensive list of celebrity clients, including Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion and Kerry Washington. Roach recently won the inaugural CFDA Stylist Award at the recent CFDA Fashion Awards.

Related Galleries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)
Lindsay Lohan attends Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” screening on Nov. 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

For makeup, Lohan tapped Kristofer Buckle for an evening-ready look, including a glossy coral pink lip, a hint of blush, smokey eye shadow and mascara. Hairstylist Danielle Priano gave her a tight ponytail.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Chord Overstreet and Lindsay Lohan attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)
Chord Overstreet and Lindsay Lohan attend Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” screening on Nov. 9 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

“Falling for Christmas” tells the story of a wealthy hotel heiress who develops amnesia and finds herself in the care of a cabin owner, played by Chord Overstreet. The two start falling in love as the heiress discovers the meaning of Christmas and life beyond material things.

Lohan recently took to “Good Morning America” to promote the film. For the television appearance, she wore a colorful double-breasted blazer and boot-cut pants from Akris.

“Falling for Christmas” released on Netflix on Thursday. The film also stars Jack Wagner, George Young, Chase Ramsey and Blythe Howard. The comedy has been described as Lohan’s comeback vehicle after a break from movies. The actress also recorded a version of the Christmas classic song “Jingle Bell Rock” for the film.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lindsay Lohan Wears Valentino Dress ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad