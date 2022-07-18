Lindsey Vonn Makes Preppy-sporty Style Statement at Gucci and Saltzman Family Summer Celebration

Lindsey Vonn was among the attendees at Gucci and the Saltzman family’s second-annual summer celebration on Saturday.

The Olympic skier attended the party in a head-to-toe Gucci look. Vonn looked to Gucci’s Love Parade collection, which debuted during the design house’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear runway show. She wore a matching white cardigan and skirt embellished with a blue and red trim. Vonn paired the look with Gucci star embroidered white leather Ace sneakers and a white leather Gucci Diana mini bag designed with the Rodeo motif.

Vonn was photographed alongside Gucci’s chief executive officer, Marco Bizzarri.

Lindsey Vonn and Marco Bizzarri at Gucci and the Saltzman family’s summer celebration.

Other celebrity attendees at Gucci and the Saltzman family’s summer celebration were Jemima Kirke, Spike Lee, Natasha Lyonne, Christy Turlington, Louisa Jacobson and others.

The event was hosted to celebrate Gucci’s new East Hampton boutique and was held at the Saltzman family home in the area. The party included DJ sets by Mark Ronson and Kitty Cash.

In addition to the celebration, Gucci is donating to three nonproft organizations that focus on food insecurity, including Long Island Cares, The Harry Chapin Food Bank and the East Hampton Food Pantry.

Vonn is the most decorated female ski racer in the U.S., and retired from the sport in 2019. Since her retirement, she’s embarked on projects in the fashion and beauty spaces, including working as the face of Head Sportswear, modeling for Thom Browne and developing a makeup line.