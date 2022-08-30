×
Lindsey Vonn Suits Up in Bustier and Pink Gucci Blazer to Watch Serena Williams’ First U.S. Open Match on Day One

The Olympic Champion attended Serena Williams' first-round match at the annual tournament.

Lindsey Vonn, US Open Day One,
Lindsey Vonn on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in Queens, N.Y. Mike Stobe/Getty Images, Al Bello/Getty Images,

Lindsey Vonn made an appearance on Monday for the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. The three-time Olympic champion was among a star-studded crowd watching Serena Williams’ victorious first-round match against Danka Kovinić.

Lindsey Vonn on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. Getty Images

Vonn’s ensemble featured a cropped, black bustier top under a pastel pink oversize Gucci blazer with black velvet straight-leg pants. Her footwear comprised a black heel with a tied arrangement at its vamp.

She coupled the multihued look with accessories, including diamond stud earrings, rings and a gold watch. Vonn donned a black clutch bag with an accented tear-drop and mirrored center.

The former pro-skier has historically worn similar soft-toned styles. At the 2022 ESPY Awards last month, she arrived at the event’s red carpet wearing a backless light pink dress with a mermaid silhouette, white heels, a white handbag that entailed a gold chain, and silver and gold accessories styled by Kara Cooke.

Diego Osorio, Lindsey Vonn and Rebel Wilson on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in Queens, N.Y. Getty Images

Vonn continues to showcase her fashion-forward sense. Last week, she announced her second collaboration with Swedish-designed luxury eyewear brand Yniq. The line debuted a range of summer-focused styles. For the campaign’s imagery, Vonn modeled the colorful aviator and cat-eye lenses in a poolside setting, highlighting the collection’s seasonal theme.

Lindsey Vonn on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in Queens, N.Y. Getty Images

The U.S. Open is the last Grand Slam event of the year, a tennis tournament attracting viewers and players from all over the world. The matches are held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, with Arthur Ashe Stadium as the main court. This year’s U.S. Open marks the 142nd year of the tournament, with Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu as reigning men’s and women’s singles champions. It also marks Serena Williams’ last tournament. The 23-time Grand Slam champ will retire after playing in the championship for her last time. The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

