For Lindsey Vonn, it’s always been “all makeup all the time,” so it’s no surprise that the most successful female skier would get into the game now that she’s retired.

Vonn, whose injuries caused her to hang up her ski poles last year, unveiled that her post-athletic career will include a makeup collection.

Vonn was one of several high-profile athletes appearing at the inaugural Under Armour Human Performance Summit at the brand’s Baltimore headquarters on Tuesday where she mentioned the upcoming collection.

“It’s still in the development process,” Vonn told WWD. “It’s going to launch next year. I’m working with Hampton Beauty.”

Vonn said her love affair with makeup has been a passionate, lifelong one. “I was the first female skier to race with makeup, I wear makeup when I work out. It’s been a passion of mine for a long time,” she said.

Although he said she couldn’t provide a lot more detail at this point, she said her beauty collection is also expected to include fragrance.

Vonn left a legacy in the sport that includes 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, three Olympic medals and eight world championship medals. She became the first American woman to win gold in Olympic downhill competition and is one of only seven women to have won World Cup races in all five major disciplines of Alpine skiing — downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and super combined.

She admitted at the Under Armour event that despite lining up a slew of post-retirement projects, including an upcoming wedding to New Jersey Devils’ P.K. Subban, the transition has been tough. “I kept telling myself, ‘You got this.’ Well, I definitely don’t got this,” she said.